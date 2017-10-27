Gilbert, Hammond cap off perfect regular seasons

1:56 Lower Richland-Orangeburg Wilkinson first half highlights Pause

3:09 The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

1:27 Channing Tindall plans to take all of his official visits

1:35 Gilbert coach dons mullet after winning region title

1:20 Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

4:08 Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?