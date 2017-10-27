Gilbert, Hammond cap off perfect regular seasons

Deandre Cook, Cody Temples and Matt Reed each rushed for two touchdowns as Gilbert defeated Pelion 56-20 to cap the school’s first unbeaten regular season.
Cook finished with 129 yards rushing, and quarterbacks Josh Strickland and Jy Tolen each threw for more than 100 yards and a TD.
Manny Bright had five catches for 77 yards and a TD. Indians had 526 yards of offense.
Spring Valley 28, Blythewood 0
Andre Wilson rushed for 176 yards and three second-half touchdowns to help Spring Valley past Blythewood.
The Vikings open the playoffs at home next week.
Spring Valley held the Bengals to 52 yards of offense.
Ben Lippen 52, Cardinal Newman 14
Quarterback Trad Beatty completed his first 19 passes and finished with 440 yards passing and four touchdowns for Ben Lippen.
Kyle Wright added 135 yards on the ground and a TD, and receiver Ryan Fleming caught seven passes for 136 yards and two TDs.
Hammond 54, Heathwood Hall 12
Corbett Glick broke one school record and tied another as Hammond finished the regular season unbeaten.
Glick threw for 193 yards and four TDs in the first half. He has 61 career TDs, breaking the mark of 57 set by Dave Nidiffer.
Glick has 33 TDs this season, which tie the school record.
Andre Wilson had three catches for 84 yards and a TD and also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD.
Dreher 42, A.C. Flora 14
Dreher snapped a 10-game losing streak to rival A.C. Flora and earned a share of the Region 5-4A title for first time.
The Blue Devils will be the No. 3 seed from the region because of tiebreakers.
Jay Washington ran for two TDs and caught a TD pass. Da Da Washington added two TDs on the ground.
Ridge View 35, Lancaster 17
Walyn Napper ran for a TD and caught a TD for the Blazers, who clinched third in Region 3-4A.
Ridge View opens the playoffs at South Aiken.
Bernard Porter caught a TD pass and went over 1,000 yards receiving. Nick Lawyer kicked two field goals and Dennis Daley returned an interception for a TD.
Strom Thurmond 14, Brookland-Cayce 13
Strom Thurmond stopped B-C on a two-point conversion with 1:53 left to preserve the victory.
Chapin 29, Airport 17
Kareem Bowers scored the go-ahead TD, and Mark Shealy added another TD run in Chapin’s win.
Bowers finished with two TDs, and LaRob Gordon also threw a TD.
Gray Collegiate 47, C.A. Johnson 6
Hunter Helms threw for 250 yards and two TDs for the War Eagles, who open the playoffs at home next week at Bolden Stadium.
Carlos Aponte had three TDs rushing and Kyser Samuel had 95 yards receiving and two TDs.
Newberry 38, Mid-Carolina 6
Amir Abrams had 116 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs’ win.
It was Newberry’s 499th win in school history.
