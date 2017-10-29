Newberry’s Amir Abrams was one of three Midlands players selected to the SC Football Coaches’ Palmetto Champions team.
Newberry’s Amir Abrams was one of three Midlands players selected to the SC Football Coaches’ Palmetto Champions team. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

High School Football

Three Midlands football players selected for Palmetto Champions team

By Lou Bezjak

October 29, 2017 01:51 PM

Newberry’s Amir Abrams, Chapin’s Hank Manos and Gilbert’s Erikson Abney were named to the Palmetto Champions All-Star football team.

The team, which is picked by the SC Football Coaches Association, includes a back, lineman and coach for each classification. The Palmetto Champions team will be honored Nov. 30 at a banquet at Seawells in Columbia. A Lineman, Back, Specialty Team Player, and Coach of the Year will be announced at the banquet.

Abrams was named the Class 3A Upper State Back of the Year, while Manos was the Class 4A Lower State Lineman of Year and Abney the Class 3A Lower State Lineman of the Year.

Abrams is a record setting back for the Bulldogs and closing in on his second straight 2,000-yard season. He has 1,855 yards this year and 30 touchdowns.

Manos is a South Carolina commit and ranked as the 10th best prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports. He has been selected to the Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-American game.

Abney is a North-South selection and part of unbeaten Gilbert’s offense, which is averaging 460 yards a game.

Other notable players on the Palmetto Champions team include USC commit and Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner and Clemson commits Derion Kendrick (South Pointe), BT Potter (South Pointe) and Josh Belk (Lewisville).

Palmetto Champions Team

Class 5A

Upper State Back: Connor Shugart, Spartanburg

Upper State Lineman: Jordan McFadden, Dorman

Lower State Back Dakereon Joyner Fort Dorchester

Lower State Lineman: Raiqwon O’Neal, Conway

Specialist: Chance Poore, Westside

Upper State Coach: Jeff Herron T.L. Hanna

Lower State Coach: Carlton Terry, Conway

Class 4A

Upper State Back: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe

Upper State Lineman: Eli Adams, South Pointe

Lower State Back: Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach

Lower State Lineman: Hank Manos, Chapin

Specialist: BT Potter, South Pointe

Class 4A Upper State Coach: Brian Thomas, North Augusta

Class 4A Lower State Coach: Randy Robinson, Berkeley

Class 3A

Upper State Back: Amir Abrams Newberry

Upper State Lineman: Adam Henderson, Berea

Lower State Back: Leo Albano, Bishop England

Lower State Lineman: Erikson Abney, Gilbert

Class 3A Upper State Coach: Tim McMahon, Emerald

Class 3A Lower State Coach: Jody Jenerette Aynor

Class 2A

Upper State Back: Elijah Rodgers, Blacksburg

Upper State Lineman: Kelijiha Brown, Saluda

Lower State Back: Kendall Moultrie, Latta

Lower State Lineman: Emmanuel Tatum, Carvers Bay

Specialist: Cliff Gandis, Christ Church

Upper State Coach: Andrew Chisholm, Blacksburg

Lower State Coach: Kevin Crosby, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Class A

Upper State Back: Mataeo Durant, McCormick

Upper State Lineman: Josh Belk, Lewisville

Lower State Back: Corey Fields, Baptist Hill

Lower State Lineman: Micah Bryant, Hemingway

Class A Upper State: Corey Fountain, Lamar

Class A Lower State: Marion Brown, Baptist Hill

