Three Midlands football players selected for Palmetto Champions team

Newberry’s Amir Abrams, Chapin’s Hank Manos and Gilbert’s Erikson Abney were named to the Palmetto Champions All-Star football team.
The team, which is picked by the SC Football Coaches Association, includes a back, lineman and coach for each classification. The Palmetto Champions team will be honored Nov. 30 at a banquet at Seawells in Columbia. A Lineman, Back, Specialty Team Player, and Coach of the Year will be announced at the banquet.
Abrams was named the Class 3A Upper State Back of the Year, while Manos was the Class 4A Lower State Lineman of Year and Abney the Class 3A Lower State Lineman of the Year.
Abrams is a record setting back for the Bulldogs and closing in on his second straight 2,000-yard season. He has 1,855 yards this year and 30 touchdowns.
Never miss a local story.
Manos is a South Carolina commit and ranked as the 10th best prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports. He has been selected to the Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-American game.
Abney is a North-South selection and part of unbeaten Gilbert’s offense, which is averaging 460 yards a game.
Other notable players on the Palmetto Champions team include USC commit and Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner and Clemson commits Derion Kendrick (South Pointe), BT Potter (South Pointe) and Josh Belk (Lewisville).
Palmetto Champions Team
Class 5A
Upper State Back: Connor Shugart, Spartanburg
Upper State Lineman: Jordan McFadden, Dorman
Lower State Back Dakereon Joyner Fort Dorchester
Lower State Lineman: Raiqwon O’Neal, Conway
Specialist: Chance Poore, Westside
Upper State Coach: Jeff Herron T.L. Hanna
Lower State Coach: Carlton Terry, Conway
Class 4A
Upper State Back: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe
Upper State Lineman: Eli Adams, South Pointe
Lower State Back: Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach
Lower State Lineman: Hank Manos, Chapin
Specialist: BT Potter, South Pointe
Class 4A Upper State Coach: Brian Thomas, North Augusta
Class 4A Lower State Coach: Randy Robinson, Berkeley
Class 3A
Upper State Back: Amir Abrams Newberry
Upper State Lineman: Adam Henderson, Berea
Lower State Back: Leo Albano, Bishop England
Lower State Lineman: Erikson Abney, Gilbert
Class 3A Upper State Coach: Tim McMahon, Emerald
Class 3A Lower State Coach: Jody Jenerette Aynor
Class 2A
Upper State Back: Elijah Rodgers, Blacksburg
Upper State Lineman: Kelijiha Brown, Saluda
Lower State Back: Kendall Moultrie, Latta
Lower State Lineman: Emmanuel Tatum, Carvers Bay
Specialist: Cliff Gandis, Christ Church
Upper State Coach: Andrew Chisholm, Blacksburg
Lower State Coach: Kevin Crosby, Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Class A
Upper State Back: Mataeo Durant, McCormick
Upper State Lineman: Josh Belk, Lewisville
Lower State Back: Corey Fields, Baptist Hill
Lower State Lineman: Micah Bryant, Hemingway
Class A Upper State: Corey Fountain, Lamar
Class A Lower State: Marion Brown, Baptist Hill
Comments