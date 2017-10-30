Kickoff times set for SCHSL football championship games

Game times were released Monday for South Carolina High School League football state championship games.
The Class A and 2A games will be Dec. 1 at Benedict College’s Charlie W Johnson Stadium. The 3A, 4A and 5A games are Dec. 2 at South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Class 2A title game will be first Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. with the Class A at 8 p.m. Last year, the times were flipped.
On Dec. 2, the Class 5A title game, which was the final game last year, will kick things off at noon followed by 3A at 3 p.m. and 4A at 6:30 p.m.
The SCISA state championships will be Nov. 18 at Benedict College. Class A will be at noon followed by 2A at 3:30 and 3A at 7:30 p.m.
First-round of the playoffs begin Friday across the state.
Comments