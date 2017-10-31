Ben Lippen quarterback Trad Beatty threw for 508 yards and four TDs last week to earn The State’s Offensive Player of Week honors.
High School Football

Ben Lippen, Spring Valley, Dreher lead Week 10 honors

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 2:18 PM

Offensive Player of Week

Trad Beatty

School: Ben Lippen

Position: Quarterback

Last Week: Completed 23-of-25 passes for 508 yards and four touchdowns in win over Cardinal Newman.

Defensive Player of Week

School: Spring Valley

Position: Linebacker

Last Week: Shrine Bowl selection had 18 tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and quarterback hurry in win over Blythewood.

Team of Week

Dreher

Last Week: Snapped 10-game losing streak to rival A.C. Flora and clinched share of first region title in school history.

