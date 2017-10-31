Ben Lippen, Spring Valley, Dreher lead Week 10 honors

Offensive Player of Week
Trad Beatty
School: Ben Lippen
Position: Quarterback
Last Week: Completed 23-of-25 passes for 508 yards and four touchdowns in win over Cardinal Newman.
Defensive Player of Week
School: Spring Valley
Position: Linebacker
Last Week: Shrine Bowl selection had 18 tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and quarterback hurry in win over Blythewood.
Team of Week
Dreher
Last Week: Snapped 10-game losing streak to rival A.C. Flora and clinched share of first region title in school history.
