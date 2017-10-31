Five Midlands teams ranked in final regular-season high school football poll

Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (13)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Dutch Fork
4. Conway
5. Spring Valley
6. Dorman
7. Sumter
8. Summerville
9. Hillcrest
10. Gaffney
Receiving votes: Greenwood, Byrnes, Spartanburg.
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (13)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. Greer
6. Berkeley
7. Greenville
8. South Aiken
9. Belton Honea Path
10. York
Receiving votes: Cane Bay, Eastside, Lower Richland
Class 3A
1. Chapman (12)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Gilbert
4. Newberry
5. Timberland
6. Fairfield Central
7. Chester
8. Broome
9. Emerald
10. Walhalla
Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Seneca, Pendleton, Strom Thurmond, Manning, Bluffton
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Carvers Bay
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Lee Central
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Andrews
8. Chesterfield
9. Southside Christian
10. Cheraw
Receiving votes: Blacksburg, Central (Pageland), Latta
Class A
1. Lamar (13)
2. Hemingway
3. Williston-Elko
4. C.E. Murray
5. Lake View
6. Baptist Hill
7. Lewisville
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Ridge Spring -Monetta
10. Cross
Receiving votes: McCormick, Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
