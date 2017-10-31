Dutch Fork's Bryce Thomson (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against Spring Valley on Oct. 20
High School Football

Five Midlands teams ranked in final regular-season high school football poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 3:16 PM

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (13)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Dutch Fork

4. Conway

5. Spring Valley

6. Dorman

7. Sumter

8. Summerville

9. Hillcrest

10. Gaffney

Receiving votes: Greenwood, Byrnes, Spartanburg.

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. Greer

6. Berkeley

7. Greenville

8. South Aiken

9. Belton Honea Path

10. York

Receiving votes: Cane Bay, Eastside, Lower Richland

Class 3A

1. Chapman (12)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Gilbert

4. Newberry

5. Timberland

6. Fairfield Central

7. Chester

8. Broome

9. Emerald

10. Walhalla

Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Seneca, Pendleton, Strom Thurmond, Manning, Bluffton

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Carvers Bay

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Lee Central

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Andrews

8. Chesterfield

9. Southside Christian

10. Cheraw

Receiving votes: Blacksburg, Central (Pageland), Latta

Class A

1. Lamar (13)

2. Hemingway

3. Williston-Elko

4. C.E. Murray

5. Lake View

6. Baptist Hill

7. Lewisville

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Ridge Spring -Monetta

10. Cross

Receiving votes: McCormick, Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

