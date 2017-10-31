Top Week 10 Midlands high school football performances

Offense
Quarterback
Trad Beatty, Ben Lippen – 23-of-25 passing for 508 yards, 4 TDs; 18 yards on 2 carries
Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork – 18-of-24 passing for 309 yards, 5 TDs; 28 yards on 6 carries
Brandon Caughman, Airport – 19-of-32 passing for 290 yards, 2 TDs; 20 yards rushing
Bubba Williamson, North Central – 7-of-19 passing for 284 yards, 3 TDs
Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – 14-of-27 passing for 272 yards, 2 TDs; 34 yards on 16 carries.
Jordan Puch, Columbia – 12-of-30 passing for 239 yards, 3 TDs
Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate – 14-of-21 passing for 228 yards, 2 TDs
LaRob Gordon, Chapin – 13-of-20 passing for 214 yards, TD
Corbett Glick, Hammond – 7-of-11 passing for 194 yards, 4 TDs
Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 13-of-18 passing for 193 yards, 3 TDs; 1 carry for 10 yards
Ryan Campbell, Dreher – 7-of-8 passing for 174 yards, 2 TDs
JaVon Anderson, Ridge View – 11-of-18 passing for 165 yards, 2 TDs; 36 yards on 4 carries
Jordan Howell, Eau Claire – 9-of-17 passing for 163 yards, 2 TDs
Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 10-of-15 passing for 141 yards, TD
Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce – 10-of-13 passing for 118 yards
Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 9-of-12 passing for 116 yards; 76 yards, TD on 10 carries
Dayrun Keith, Pelion – 9-of-16 passing for 111 yards; 10 tackles, 2 TFL, FR
Running back
Jay Washington, Dreher – 198 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries; 1 catch for 50 yards, TD
Jericho Murphy, Camden – 190 yards, 3 TDs on 18 carries
Jaylon Riley, Westwood – 171 yards, TD on 25 carries
Anthony Wilson, Spring Valley – 166 yards, 3 TDs on 9 carries
Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – 161 yards, TD on 14 carries
Jordan Hiller, Lexington – 146 yards on 26 carries; 1 catch for 16 yards
Bryce Thompson, Dutch Fork – 144 yards, TD on 18 carries; 7 catches for 76 yards, 2 TDs; 1 tackle, TFL
Da Da Washington, Dreher – 119 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries
DeAndre Cook, Gilbert – 118 yards, TD on 26 carries
Amir Abrams, Newberry – 116 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries; 1 catch for 15 yards
Jamel Jones, North Central – 112 yards, TD
Karl Scott, Lower Richland – 6 catches for 110 yards, TD
Ahmon Green, Westwood – 107 yards, TD on 7 carries
Tyler Mitchell, Ridge View – 103 yards, TD on 13 carries
Jeremiah Green, Pelion – 100 yards, TD on 15 carries
Jalik Oakman, Batesburg-Leesville – 89 yards, 4 TDs on 15 carries; 2 catches for 27 yards
Dorian Glenn, Fairfield Central – 84 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries
Kendell Brooks, Swansea – 75 yards, TD on 10 carries; 7 tackles, INT; 2 punt returns for 56 yards
Wide receivers
Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork – 7 catches for 152 yards, 2 TDs
Ryan Fleming, Ben Lippen – 6 catches for 151 yards, 2 TDs
Xzavion Gordon, Chapin – 8 catches for 143 yards, TD
Trey Norman, Ben Lippen – 7 catches for 138 yards, TD
Lahteef Lewis, Eau Claire – 4 catches for 132 yards, 2 TDs; 11 tackles
Will Cureton, Ben Lippen – 9 catches for 131 yards
Nate Miller, Columbia – 5 catches for 128 yards, 2 TDs
Kyser Samuel, Gray Collegiate – 5 catches for 118 yards, TD
Cortes Braham, Westwood – 4 catches for 118 yards, 2 TDs
Markell Potree, North Central – 5 catches for 112 yards, 2 TDs
Bernard Porter, Ridge View – 5 catches for 106 yards, TD
Gage Sease, Gilbert – 5 catches for 99 yards, 2 TDs
Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 2 catches for 94 yards, TD
Josh Doctor, Gray Collegiate – 6 catches for 90 yards, TD
Trent Clarke, Dreher – 3 catches for 85 yards, TD
Andre Wilson, Hammond – 3 catches for 84 yards, TD; 21 yards on 3 carries; 90-yard kickoff return for TD
Zach Roberts, Airport – 3 catches for 72 yards, TD
Offensive line
Bryce Broomfield, Westwood – Graded 95 percent
Julian Dinkins, Westwood – Graded 94 percent
Erikson Abney, Gilbert – Graded 92 percent, 3 pancake blocks
Matt Johnson, Ben Lippen – Graded 91 percent, 2 knockdowns
Matt Gantt, Gilbert – Graded 90 percent, 3 pancake blocks
Blake Harris, Ben Lippen – Graded 88 percent, 3 pancake blocks, 2 knockdowns
Craig Cash, Spring Valley – Graded 80 percent, 2 pancake blocks, 3 knockdowns
Defense
Line
Darrius Bell, Gilbert – 11 tackles, 4 QBH
Antonio Anderson, Lower Richland – 10 tackles, 2 sacks
Chris Haynesworth, Ben Lippen – 10 tackles, TFL, sack
Ben Ginsberg, Hammond – 10 tackles, 3 QBH, PBU
Damion Daley, Ridge View – 10 tackles, 3 TFL, INT, TD
Brendan Evans-Grayson, Gray Collegiate – 8 tackles, 2 FF
Zack Brabham, White Knoll – 7 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, FF, FR
Kenneth Robinson, Eau Claire – 6 tackles, sack
Desean Smith, Lower Richland – 6 tackles, sack, FR
Pat Goldbolt, Blythewood – 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF, FR, 2 sacks
Cameron Peterson, Batesburg-Leesville – 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks
Linebacker
Terry Carson, Ridge View – 20 tackles, 2 PBU
Channing, Tindall, Spring Valley – 18 tackles, 2 sacks, TFL, QBH
Cole Haile, Chapin – 18 tackles, 4 TFL, QBH, sack, FR
Johran Broadnax, Columbia – 16 tackles, 3 TFL
John Sloan, Gray Collegiate – 15 tackles, FR, PBU
Malich Jacobs, Lower Richland – 15 tackles, sack
Henry Locke, Hammond – 15 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
Braden Nanney, White Knoll – 14 tackles
Julius Land, Irmo – 14 tackles
Wade Oliver, Hammond – 14 tackles, 2 TFL, QBH, INT
Tyrique Brown, Ben Lippen – 13 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, FF, 5 QBH, 2 PBU
Tyquan Sumter, Columbia – 12 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
Danique Smith, Lower Richland – 12 tackles
K’onte Brown, Spring Valley – 11 tackles, 3 sacks, TFL, FF
CJ Wilkerson, White Knoll – 10 tackles, 1 ½ sacks, TFL
Greg Williams, Swansea – 10 tackles
Secondary
Treyvon Bouknight, Ridge View – 15 tackles, PBU, FF
Khalil Peterson, Gray Collegiate – 10 tackles
Drew Boozer, Pelion – 9 tackles
Okachi Emmanwori, Irmo – 9 tackles
Sterling Scott, Westwood – 9 tackles, 2 TFL
Deonte Jacobs, Lower Richland – 8 tackles, sack, INT
George Wooten, Dutch Fork – 7 tackles, INT, FF, TFL, PBU
Katroi Jones, Lower Richland – 7 tackles, INT
Jaewon Williams, Batesburg-Leesville – 6 tackles, 2 INTs
Logan McNatt, Gilbert – 6 tackles, INT
Lamarcus Moore, Newberry – 6 tackles, FR
William Reed-Simmons, Columbia – 6 tackles, INT
Devin White, Swansea – 5 tackles, INT, TD; 3 catches for 21 yards, TD
Ahquil Ross, Fairfield Central – 5 tackles, INT, 3 PBU
Dante Williams, Swansea – 3 tackles, 2 INTs
Special teams
Terry Kang, Ben Lippen – 7-7 extra points, 1-1 FG
Bennett Caldwell, Camden – 5-5 extra points, 1-1 FG; 2 punts for 69 yards
Jake Cowan, Cardinal Newman – Punted 4 times for 43.3-yard average
