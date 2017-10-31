Dreher running back Jay Washington rushed for 198 yards two touchdowns and caught a 50-yard TD pass against A.C. Flora last week.
High School Football

Top Week 10 Midlands high school football performances

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 4:05 PM

Offense

Quarterback

Trad Beatty, Ben Lippen – 23-of-25 passing for 508 yards, 4 TDs; 18 yards on 2 carries

Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork – 18-of-24 passing for 309 yards, 5 TDs; 28 yards on 6 carries

Brandon Caughman, Airport – 19-of-32 passing for 290 yards, 2 TDs; 20 yards rushing

Bubba Williamson, North Central – 7-of-19 passing for 284 yards, 3 TDs

Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – 14-of-27 passing for 272 yards, 2 TDs; 34 yards on 16 carries.

Jordan Puch, Columbia – 12-of-30 passing for 239 yards, 3 TDs

Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate – 14-of-21 passing for 228 yards, 2 TDs

LaRob Gordon, Chapin – 13-of-20 passing for 214 yards, TD

Corbett Glick, Hammond – 7-of-11 passing for 194 yards, 4 TDs

Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 13-of-18 passing for 193 yards, 3 TDs; 1 carry for 10 yards

Ryan Campbell, Dreher – 7-of-8 passing for 174 yards, 2 TDs

JaVon Anderson, Ridge View – 11-of-18 passing for 165 yards, 2 TDs; 36 yards on 4 carries

Jordan Howell, Eau Claire – 9-of-17 passing for 163 yards, 2 TDs

Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 10-of-15 passing for 141 yards, TD

Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce – 10-of-13 passing for 118 yards

Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 9-of-12 passing for 116 yards; 76 yards, TD on 10 carries

Dayrun Keith, Pelion – 9-of-16 passing for 111 yards; 10 tackles, 2 TFL, FR

Running back

Jay Washington, Dreher – 198 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries; 1 catch for 50 yards, TD

Jericho Murphy, Camden – 190 yards, 3 TDs on 18 carries

Jaylon Riley, Westwood – 171 yards, TD on 25 carries

Anthony Wilson, Spring Valley – 166 yards, 3 TDs on 9 carries

Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – 161 yards, TD on 14 carries

Jordan Hiller, Lexington – 146 yards on 26 carries; 1 catch for 16 yards

Bryce Thompson, Dutch Fork – 144 yards, TD on 18 carries; 7 catches for 76 yards, 2 TDs; 1 tackle, TFL

Da Da Washington, Dreher – 119 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries

DeAndre Cook, Gilbert – 118 yards, TD on 26 carries

Amir Abrams, Newberry – 116 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries; 1 catch for 15 yards

Jamel Jones, North Central – 112 yards, TD

Karl Scott, Lower Richland – 6 catches for 110 yards, TD

Ahmon Green, Westwood – 107 yards, TD on 7 carries

Tyler Mitchell, Ridge View – 103 yards, TD on 13 carries

Jeremiah Green, Pelion – 100 yards, TD on 15 carries

Jalik Oakman, Batesburg-Leesville – 89 yards, 4 TDs on 15 carries; 2 catches for 27 yards

Dorian Glenn, Fairfield Central – 84 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries

Kendell Brooks, Swansea – 75 yards, TD on 10 carries; 7 tackles, INT; 2 punt returns for 56 yards

Wide receivers

Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork – 7 catches for 152 yards, 2 TDs

Ryan Fleming, Ben Lippen – 6 catches for 151 yards, 2 TDs

Xzavion Gordon, Chapin – 8 catches for 143 yards, TD

Trey Norman, Ben Lippen – 7 catches for 138 yards, TD

Lahteef Lewis, Eau Claire – 4 catches for 132 yards, 2 TDs; 11 tackles

Will Cureton, Ben Lippen – 9 catches for 131 yards

Nate Miller, Columbia – 5 catches for 128 yards, 2 TDs

Kyser Samuel, Gray Collegiate – 5 catches for 118 yards, TD

Cortes Braham, Westwood – 4 catches for 118 yards, 2 TDs

Markell Potree, North Central – 5 catches for 112 yards, 2 TDs

Bernard Porter, Ridge View – 5 catches for 106 yards, TD

Gage Sease, Gilbert – 5 catches for 99 yards, 2 TDs

Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 2 catches for 94 yards, TD

Josh Doctor, Gray Collegiate – 6 catches for 90 yards, TD

Trent Clarke, Dreher – 3 catches for 85 yards, TD

Andre Wilson, Hammond – 3 catches for 84 yards, TD; 21 yards on 3 carries; 90-yard kickoff return for TD

Zach Roberts, Airport – 3 catches for 72 yards, TD

Offensive line

Bryce Broomfield, Westwood – Graded 95 percent

Julian Dinkins, Westwood – Graded 94 percent

Erikson Abney, Gilbert – Graded 92 percent, 3 pancake blocks

Matt Johnson, Ben Lippen – Graded 91 percent, 2 knockdowns

Matt Gantt, Gilbert – Graded 90 percent, 3 pancake blocks

Blake Harris, Ben Lippen – Graded 88 percent, 3 pancake blocks, 2 knockdowns

Craig Cash, Spring Valley – Graded 80 percent, 2 pancake blocks, 3 knockdowns

Defense

Line

Darrius Bell, Gilbert – 11 tackles, 4 QBH

Antonio Anderson, Lower Richland – 10 tackles, 2 sacks

Chris Haynesworth, Ben Lippen – 10 tackles, TFL, sack

Ben Ginsberg, Hammond – 10 tackles, 3 QBH, PBU

Damion Daley, Ridge View – 10 tackles, 3 TFL, INT, TD

Brendan Evans-Grayson, Gray Collegiate – 8 tackles, 2 FF

Zack Brabham, White Knoll – 7 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, FF, FR

Kenneth Robinson, Eau Claire – 6 tackles, sack

Desean Smith, Lower Richland – 6 tackles, sack, FR

Pat Goldbolt, Blythewood – 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF, FR, 2 sacks

Cameron Peterson, Batesburg-Leesville – 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks

Linebacker

Terry Carson, Ridge View – 20 tackles, 2 PBU

Channing, Tindall, Spring Valley – 18 tackles, 2 sacks, TFL, QBH

Cole Haile, Chapin – 18 tackles, 4 TFL, QBH, sack, FR

Johran Broadnax, Columbia – 16 tackles, 3 TFL

John Sloan, Gray Collegiate – 15 tackles, FR, PBU

Malich Jacobs, Lower Richland – 15 tackles, sack

Henry Locke, Hammond – 15 tackles, 2 TFL, sack

Braden Nanney, White Knoll – 14 tackles

Julius Land, Irmo – 14 tackles

Wade Oliver, Hammond – 14 tackles, 2 TFL, QBH, INT

Tyrique Brown, Ben Lippen – 13 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, FF, 5 QBH, 2 PBU

Tyquan Sumter, Columbia – 12 tackles, 2 TFL, sack

Danique Smith, Lower Richland – 12 tackles

K’onte Brown, Spring Valley – 11 tackles, 3 sacks, TFL, FF

CJ Wilkerson, White Knoll – 10 tackles, 1 ½ sacks, TFL

Greg Williams, Swansea – 10 tackles

Secondary

Treyvon Bouknight, Ridge View – 15 tackles, PBU, FF

Khalil Peterson, Gray Collegiate – 10 tackles

Drew Boozer, Pelion – 9 tackles

Okachi Emmanwori, Irmo – 9 tackles

Sterling Scott, Westwood – 9 tackles, 2 TFL

Deonte Jacobs, Lower Richland – 8 tackles, sack, INT

George Wooten, Dutch Fork – 7 tackles, INT, FF, TFL, PBU

Katroi Jones, Lower Richland – 7 tackles, INT

Jaewon Williams, Batesburg-Leesville – 6 tackles, 2 INTs

Logan McNatt, Gilbert – 6 tackles, INT

Lamarcus Moore, Newberry – 6 tackles, FR

William Reed-Simmons, Columbia – 6 tackles, INT

Devin White, Swansea – 5 tackles, INT, TD; 3 catches for 21 yards, TD

Ahquil Ross, Fairfield Central – 5 tackles, INT, 3 PBU

Dante Williams, Swansea – 3 tackles, 2 INTs

Special teams

Terry Kang, Ben Lippen – 7-7 extra points, 1-1 FG

Bennett Caldwell, Camden – 5-5 extra points, 1-1 FG; 2 punts for 69 yards

Jake Cowan, Cardinal Newman – Punted 4 times for 43.3-yard average

