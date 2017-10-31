Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 10

Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
TDs
Amir Abrams
Newberry
264
1,852
7.0
30
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
132
1,711
12.9
21
Jay Washington
Dreher
198
1,658
8.4
18
Jericho Murphy
Camden
172
1,314
7.6
17
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
207
1,269
6.1
9
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
155
1,171
7.6
19
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
88
972
13.0
8
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
119
941
7.9
20
Jordan Hiller
Lexington
168
872
5.1
7
Cody Temples
Gilbert
125
865
6.5
15
Julian Jackson
Gray Collegiate
116
816
7.0
11
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
130
804
6.2
4
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
135
777
6.1
2
Tyler Mitchell
Ridge View
122
777
6.4
4
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
136
750
5.5
7
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
120
735
6.1
7
Keyshawn Capers
Lower Richland
90
733
8.1
5
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
114
733
6.4
5
Jaylon Riley
Westwood
142
715
5.0
4
Jamarcus Pugh
Airport
131
710
5.4
7
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
59
702
11.9
8
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
98
683
6.9
6
Twontae Wallace
RichlandNortheast
123
676
5.5
7
Jacquez Terrell
Spring Valley
79
628
5.6
4
Braden Walker
River Bluff
131
626
4.8
8
Tony Ruff
Fairfield Central
115
578
5.0
4
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
131
542
4.1
3
Passing
Player
School
Cmp
Att
Yds
TDs
Corbett Glick
Hammond
158
223
2,733
33
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen
120
163
2,293
21
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
147
243
2,042
15
JaVon Anderson
Ridge View
108
193
1,880
16
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
117
232
1,731
12
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
129
218
1,698
17
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
101
147
1,636
15
Josh Heatley
A.C. Flora
162
300
1,599
8
Jordan Puch
Columbia
103
211
1,543
13
John Ragin
Irmo
102
187
1,525
14
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
65
94
1,192
10
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
86
127
1,161
4
Chase Crouch
Lexington
107
192
1,146
4
Brandon Caughman
Airport
71
111
1,090
4
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
N/A
N/A
1,081
15
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
39
77
1037
10
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
91
142
1,023
7
M’Sonti Chin
C.A. Johnson
54
97
1,011
7
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
82
155
992
3
Tyriq Goodman
Newberry
61
112
968
8
LaRob Gordon
Chapin
73
108
891
9
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
50
91
827
10
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
56
78
816
10
Graeson Underwood
Dutch Fork
47
97
811
4
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
61
146
791
7
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
48
91
783
6
Caleb Sheldon
White Knoll
50
105
751
7
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
53
102
603
5
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
Avg
TDs
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
64
1,247
19.4
15
Manny Bright
Gilbert
66
1,166
17.6
11
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
57
1,068
18.7
10
Bernard Porter
Ridge View
51
1,021
20.0
10
Trey Norman
Ben Lippen
39
751
19.2
8
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
58
749
12.9
8
Jordan Howell
Eau Claire
45
81
742
8
Raborn Dismuke
A.C. Flora
79
699
8.8
2
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
39
691
17.7
7
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
45
665
14.7
9
Andre Wilson
Hammond
41
654
15.9
5
Ryan Fleming
Ben Lippen
37
653
17.6
7
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
51
630
12.3
4
Cortes Braham
Westwood
37
629
17.0
7
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
33
615
18.6
8
Dominique Perry
Brookland-Cayce
30
612
20.4
8
R.J. Mobley
A.C. Flora
42
573
13.6
3
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
15
551
36.7
6
Will Cureton
Ben Lippen
31
539
17.3
4
Leondress Lowery
C.A. Johnson
14
538
38.4
5
Montre Miller
Westwood
43
536
12.4
7
Keon Clary
White Knoll
46
535
11.6
5
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
24
517
21.6
5
Nate Miller
Columbia
33
500
15.1
5
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
FG
Pts
Amir Abrams
Newberry
30
0
0
180
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
27
2
0
166
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
22
0
0
132
Jay Washington
Dreher
19
0
0
114
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
19
0
0
114
Jericho Murphy
Camden
18
0
0
108
Cody Temples
Gilbert
16
0
0
96
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
15
0
0
90
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
13
0
0
78
Manny Bright
Gilbert
13
0
0
78
Jordan Burch
Hammond
13
0
0
78
Josh Heatley
A.C. Flora
12
0
0
72
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
11
1
0
66
Julian Jackson
Gray Collegiate
11
0
0
66
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
11
0
0
66
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
11
0
0
66
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
152
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
149
Terry Carson
Ridge View
142
Duncan Rivers
Gray Collegiate
133
Cameron Payne
Lugoff-Elgin
133
Brice Harkness
Westwood
131
Cole Haile
Chapin
124
Malich Jacobs
Lower Richland
121
John Sloan
Gray Collegiate
114
Sterling Scott
Westwood
114
Julius Land
Irmo
113
TJ Blanding
Westwood
112
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
110
Griffin Harden
Heathwood Hall
109
Johran Broadnax
Columbia
107
Brian Horn
Westwood
107
Braiden Short
Chapin
106
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
104
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
100
Cole Burns
Ben Lippen
99
Logan Cripe
Lexington
92
Braden Nanney
White Knoll
90
K’Andre Jones
Spring Valley
89
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
88
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
88
Josiah Commander
Dutch Fork
87
Isaac Mikell
Hammond
86
Damion Daley
Ridge View
86
Raahzheik Mays
Brookland-Cayce
84
Andrew Morrison
Cardinal Newman
83
James Wells
Chapin
83
K’onte Brown
Spring Valley
83
Tabius Butler
Batesburg-Leesville
82
Deangelo Bookman
C.A. Johnson
81
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
81
Brandon Stevenson
Lugoff-Elgin
81
Henry Locke
Hammond
81
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
13
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
10
Nick Williams
Westwood
9
Pat Godbolt
Blythewood
8 ½
K’onte Brown
Spring Valley
8
Antonio Anderson
Lower Richland
8
Shanye Monsato
Cardinal Newman
7 ½
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
7
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
7
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
7
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
7
Ben Ginsberg
Hammond
7
Alex Smith
Dutch Fork
7
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
7
Kendrick Allen
Dutch Fork
7
Timothy Jamison
White Knoll
7
Alex Huntley
Hammond
7
Alston Stewart
Lexington
6
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Manning Turbeville
Ben Lippen
7
Jaewon Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
7
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
5
DJ Skelton
Spring Valley
5
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
4
Eric Littles
Irmo
4
Parker VanCoutren
Lexington
4
Josh Lipsitz
Hammond
4
Hugh Ryan
Dutch Fork
4
Cam Perry
Ridge View
4
Punting
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
Paxton Brooks
Airport
37
1,571
42.4
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
30
1,196
39.9
Braden Walker
River Bluff
52
2,041
39.3
Sailor Chason
Chapin
29
1,103
35.8
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
31
1,083
38.2
Bennett Caldwell
Camden
16
592
37.0
Dayrun Keith
Pelion
40
1,476
36.9
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
14
514
36.8
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
23
839
36.5
Comments