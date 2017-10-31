Hammond Skyhawks quarterback Corbett Glick leads the Midlands in passing yards and touchdowns.
High School Football

Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 10

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 09:29 PM

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

TDs

Amir Abrams

Newberry

264

1,852

7.0

30

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

132

1,711

12.9

21

Jay Washington

Dreher

198

1,658

8.4

18

Jericho Murphy

Camden

172

1,314

7.6

17

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

207

1,269

6.1

9

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

155

1,171

7.6

19

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

88

972

13.0

8

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

119

941

7.9

20

Jordan Hiller

Lexington

168

872

5.1

7

Cody Temples

Gilbert

125

865

6.5

15

Julian Jackson

Gray Collegiate

116

816

7.0

11

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

130

804

6.2

4

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

135

777

6.1

2

Tyler Mitchell

Ridge View

122

777

6.4

4

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

136

750

5.5

7

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

120

735

6.1

7

Keyshawn Capers

Lower Richland

90

733

8.1

5

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

114

733

6.4

5

Jaylon Riley

Westwood

142

715

5.0

4

Jamarcus Pugh

Airport

131

710

5.4

7

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

59

702

11.9

8

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

98

683

6.9

6

Twontae Wallace

RichlandNortheast

123

676

5.5

7

Jacquez Terrell

Spring Valley

79

628

5.6

4

Braden Walker

River Bluff

131

626

4.8

8

Tony Ruff

Fairfield Central

115

578

5.0

4

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

131

542

4.1

3

Passing

Player

School

Cmp

Att

Yds

TDs

Corbett Glick

Hammond

158

223

2,733

33

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen

120

163

2,293

21

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

147

243

2,042

15

JaVon Anderson

Ridge View

108

193

1,880

16

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

117

232

1,731

12

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

129

218

1,698

17

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

101

147

1,636

15

Josh Heatley

A.C. Flora

162

300

1,599

8

Jordan Puch

Columbia

103

211

1,543

13

John Ragin

Irmo

102

187

1,525

14

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

65

94

1,192

10

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

86

127

1,161

4

Chase Crouch

Lexington

107

192

1,146

4

Brandon Caughman

Airport

71

111

1,090

4

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

N/A

N/A

1,081

15

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

39

77

1037

10

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

91

142

1,023

7

M’Sonti Chin

C.A. Johnson

54

97

1,011

7

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

82

155

992

3

Tyriq Goodman

Newberry

61

112

968

8

LaRob Gordon

Chapin

73

108

891

9

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

50

91

827

10

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

56

78

816

10

Graeson Underwood

Dutch Fork

47

97

811

4

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

61

146

791

7

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

48

91

783

6

Caleb Sheldon

White Knoll

50

105

751

7

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

53

102

603

5

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

Avg

TDs

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

64

1,247

19.4

15

Manny Bright

Gilbert

66

1,166

17.6

11

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

57

1,068

18.7

10

Bernard Porter

Ridge View

51

1,021

20.0

10

Trey Norman

Ben Lippen

39

751

19.2

8

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

58

749

12.9

8

Jordan Howell

Eau Claire

45

81

742

8

Raborn Dismuke

A.C. Flora

79

699

8.8

2

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

39

691

17.7

7

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

45

665

14.7

9

Andre Wilson

Hammond

41

654

15.9

5

Ryan Fleming

Ben Lippen

37

653

17.6

7

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

51

630

12.3

4

Cortes Braham

Westwood

37

629

17.0

7

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

33

615

18.6

8

Dominique Perry

Brookland-Cayce

30

612

20.4

8

R.J. Mobley

A.C. Flora

42

573

13.6

3

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

15

551

36.7

6

Will Cureton

Ben Lippen

31

539

17.3

4

Leondress Lowery

C.A. Johnson

14

538

38.4

5

Montre Miller

Westwood

43

536

12.4

7

Keon Clary

White Knoll

46

535

11.6

5

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

24

517

21.6

5

Nate Miller

Columbia

33

500

15.1

5

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

FG

Pts

Amir Abrams

Newberry

30

0

0

180

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

27

2

0

166

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

22

0

0

132

Jay Washington

Dreher

19

0

0

114

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

19

0

0

114

Jericho Murphy

Camden

18

0

0

108

Cody Temples

Gilbert

16

0

0

96

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

15

0

0

90

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

13

0

0

78

Manny Bright

Gilbert

13

0

0

78

Jordan Burch

Hammond

13

0

0

78

Josh Heatley

A.C. Flora

12

0

0

72

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

11

1

0

66

Julian Jackson

Gray Collegiate

11

0

0

66

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

11

0

0

66

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

11

0

0

66

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

152

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

149

Terry Carson

Ridge View

142

Duncan Rivers

Gray Collegiate

133

Cameron Payne

Lugoff-Elgin

133

Brice Harkness

Westwood

131

Cole Haile

Chapin

124

Malich Jacobs

Lower Richland

121

John Sloan

Gray Collegiate

114

Sterling Scott

Westwood

114

Julius Land

Irmo

113

TJ Blanding

Westwood

112

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

110

Griffin Harden

Heathwood Hall

109

Johran Broadnax

Columbia

107

Brian Horn

Westwood

107

Braiden Short

Chapin

106

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

104

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

100

Cole Burns

Ben Lippen

99

Logan Cripe

Lexington

92

Braden Nanney

White Knoll

90

K’Andre Jones

Spring Valley

89

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

88

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

88

Josiah Commander

Dutch Fork

87

Isaac Mikell

Hammond

86

Damion Daley

Ridge View

86

Raahzheik Mays

Brookland-Cayce

84

Andrew Morrison

Cardinal Newman

83

James Wells

Chapin

83

K’onte Brown

Spring Valley

83

Tabius Butler

Batesburg-Leesville

82

Deangelo Bookman

C.A. Johnson

81

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

81

Brandon Stevenson

Lugoff-Elgin

81

Henry Locke

Hammond

81

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

13

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

10

Nick Williams

Westwood

9

Pat Godbolt

Blythewood

8 ½

K’onte Brown

Spring Valley

8

Antonio Anderson

Lower Richland

8

Shanye Monsato

Cardinal Newman

7 ½

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

7

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

7

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

7

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

7

Ben Ginsberg

Hammond

7

Alex Smith

Dutch Fork

7

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

7

Kendrick Allen

Dutch Fork

7

Timothy Jamison

White Knoll

7

Alex Huntley

Hammond

7

Alston Stewart

Lexington

6

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Manning Turbeville

Ben Lippen

7

Jaewon Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

7

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

5

DJ Skelton

Spring Valley

5

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

4

Eric Littles

Irmo

4

Parker VanCoutren

Lexington

4

Josh Lipsitz

Hammond

4

Hugh Ryan

Dutch Fork

4

Cam Perry

Ridge View

4

Punting

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

Paxton Brooks

Airport

37

1,571

42.4

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

30

1,196

39.9

Braden Walker

River Bluff

52

2,041

39.3

Sailor Chason

Chapin

29

1,103

35.8

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

31

1,083

38.2

Bennett Caldwell

Camden

16

592

37.0

Dayrun Keith

Pelion

40

1,476

36.9

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

14

514

36.8

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

23

839

36.5

