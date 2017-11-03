Ben Lippen's Kyle Wright announced Friday he is decommitting from Temple.
High School Football

Ben Lippen running back opens up recruitment

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 03, 2017 12:52 PM

Ben Lippen running back Kyle Wright decommitted from Temple on Friday and will open up his recruiting.

Wright had committed to the Owls on Sept. 15 and recently made his second unofficial visit there.

Wright’s recruiting has picked up in recent weeks from Power 5 programs, including Colorado, Maryland, Syracuse, Purdue and Minnesota. Purdue and Colorado were in Wright’s top seven before he chose Temple.

“Over the past couple weeks, new opportunities have been extended to me,” Wright said. “After much prayer and discussions with my family and coaches, I feel it is honest and responsible to explore these schools. I am thankful and blessed for Temple as they are one of my favorites.”

Wright didn’t say which schools he will be taking official visits to but he plans to announce his college choice this month. He plans to enroll early wherever he decides to go.

247Sports rates Wright as a three-star prospect and the 19th-best prospect in the state.

Wright, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, has rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He also has 20 tackles, seven for loss on defense.

Wright earned The State’s Offense Player of Week honors when he gained 369 yards and four touchdowns against Porter-Gaud on Sept. 22

Ben Lippen, the defending SCISA 3A champions, has a first-round bye this week and begins the playoffs next week against the Laurence Manning/Wilson Hall winner.

