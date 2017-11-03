Spring Valley rolls to easy win over West Ashley

Spring Valley has grown accustomed to getting off to slow starts this season so there was little panic when they held only a touchdown lead at the half against West Ashley in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Harry Parone Stadium.

The Vikings scored on their first three drives of the second half and turned in a dominating defensive effort in a 28-0 victory. Spring Valley will go on the road to face Conway next Friday night.

“We’ve played well in the second half all year but we have to find a way to be better in the first half,” Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon said. “We’re going to Conway, and we can’t make these mistakes down there. They’re too good.”

The Vikings (10-1) limited West Ashley (5-5) to two first down in its first four second half possessions. West Ashley only had 38 yards on its first four second half drives and finished the game with 183 yards of total offense.

KEY PERFORMERS

Channing Tindall: The senior defensive end was very active from the opening snap. He unofficially record 18 tackles with a sack and stayed in the West Ashley backfield most of the night.

Jaylon Morris: The Vikings had six players rush for 37 yards or more with Morris leading the way with 73 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

KEY NUMBERS

1: Spring Valley completed one pass, a 45-yard catch and run from Quincy Hill to Malik Wesley. It set the stage for the second touchdown of the second half.

THEY SAID IT

“The biggest thing is we had to eliminate some penalties. Penalties have hurt us the last three weeks and killed some drives. We’re still making the same mistakes, holding and chop blocks and things like that” – SV coach Robin Bacon

“The mindset for everybody is to get that ring. That’s the only mindset that everybody has in the locker room. We knew West Ashley was in the way and we had to keep on stepping forward. Conway, here we come.” – SV DE Channing Tindall

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter SV – Jaylon Morris 55 run (Alex Herrera kick) 9:20 3rd Quarter SV – Tate I’aulualo 5 run (Herrera kick) 10:52 SV – Morris 7 run (Herrera kick) 6:59 SV – Quincy Hill 2 run (Herrera kick) 2:30

