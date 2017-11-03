Westwood knocks off No. 4 North Augusta; Dutch Fork rolls in playoff opener

Westwood pulled off one of the biggest surprises in the opening round of the playoffs Friday.
The Redhawks knocked off fourth-ranked North Augusta, 23-13, in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Quarterback Elijah Heatley threw for 220 yards and touchdowns to Cam Atkins and Christian Horn in the first half as the Redhawks led 20-7 at halftime.
TJ Blanding added a 98-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.
Horn led Westwood with five catches for 92 yards.
Dutch Fork 77, Stratford 20
Bryce Thompson ran for four touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Silver Foxes’ victory in the Class 5A playoffs.
Thompson finished with 170 yards rushing and also caught four passes for 65 yards. Quarterback Ty Olenchuk was 8-of-8 for 208 yards and three TDs. Receiver Jalin Hyatt caught three passes for 124 yards and two scores.
Gilbert 57, Aynor 16
Josh Strickland threw for 179 yards, and Jy Tolen added 119 and two scores in Gilbert’s first-round win.
The Indians had 580 yards of offense. Cody Temples rushed for 153 yards and a TD, and Manny Bright caught eight passes for 153 yards and a TD.
Newberry 38, Pendleton 34
Amir Abrams rushed for five first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs held off Pendleton to advance in the playoffs.
Newberry led 35-7 at halftime before Pendleton’s comeback.
Abrams finished with 273 yards rushing and went over the 6,000-yard mark for his career. He has 99 career TDs.
The victory was Newberry’s 500th in school history.
Lower Richland 38, Darlington 6
Tevaughn Higgins threw for four TDs and ran for two more as the Diamond Hornets won their first playoff game since 1995.
Brookland-Cayce 53, Loris 22
Rasheed Taylor ran for two TDs, and the Bearcats outscored Loris 27-0 in the second half in the first round of 3A playoffs.
Reed Charpia threw for a TD and also rushed for one.
Crestwood 28, Chapin 14
Crestwood scored the final 21 points to upset Chapin.
York 55, Airport 14
JT Sanders rushed for five first-half touchdowns to help York past Airport in the Class 4A playoffs.
South Aiken 47, Ridge View 28
Cody Boynton threw for three TDs, and Chris Roberts ran for three as South Aiken eliminated Ridge View from the playoffs for the second straight year.
Walyn Napper caught 10 passes for 144 yards and Bernard Porter had five catches for 92 yards. Napper ran for a TD and threw for one.
Javon Anderson was 16-of-37 for 219 yards passing for the Blazers.
Summerville 29, Irmo 7
Summerville broke open a close game at halftime by scoring 16 points in the final two quarters.
Kendrell Flowers had a 54-yard TD run for Irmo’s lone score.
Lee Central 42, Keenan 16
Samari Simon and Demetrius Dubose combined for 227 yards rushing for Lee Central.
