Photos: Lugoff-Elgin vs. Dreher football

Lugoff Elgin's Cameron Payne celebrates during the second half against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Dreher players stand for the National Anthem before a game against Lugoff-Elgin at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Dreher's Trevon Dreher runs with the ball against Logoff-Elgin at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Dreher's Jay Washington carries the ball against Lugoff-Elgin at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A Lugoff-Elgin cheerleader laughs during a game against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Dreher's Jay Washington scores a touchdown against Lugoff-Elgin at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Lugoff-Elgin running back Tyler Dixon runs with the ball against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Lugoff-Elgin running back Tyler Dixon scores a touchdown against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Dreher quarterback Ryan Campbell attempts a pass against Lugoff-Elgin at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Lugoff-Elgin running back Randall Brown runs with the ball against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Lugoff-Elgin running back Tyler Dixon runs with the ball against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Lugoff-Elgin's Jay Lynch runs with the ball against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Dreher's Trenton Clarke runs with the ball against Lugoff-Elgin's Cameron Payne at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Lugoff-Elgin quarterback Chandler Price runs with the ball against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Lugoff-Elgin quarterback Chandler Price runs with the ball against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Dreher prepares for kickoff against Lugoff-Elgin at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Dreher players prepare for kickoff against Lugoff-Elgin at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Lugoff-Elgin quarterback Chandler Price scores a touchdown against Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Lugoff-Elgin quarterback Chandler Price celebrates a touchdown against Dreger at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Nov 3, 2017, in Lugoff, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State