More Videos

Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win 2:38

Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win

Pause
L-E coach Matt Campbell: Every day we are creating a new legacy here 2:49

L-E coach Matt Campbell: Every day we are creating a new legacy here

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins 1:22

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins

Brookland-Cayce erases early deficit vs Loris to open playoffs 2:30

Brookland-Cayce erases early deficit vs Loris to open playoffs

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018 0:35

Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

  • Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win

    Westwood coach Dustin Curtis, players Brian Horn and Elijah Heatley discuss playoff win over North Augusta and second-round game with Eastside.

Westwood coach Dustin Curtis, players Brian Horn and Elijah Heatley discuss playoff win over North Augusta and second-round game with Eastside. lbezjak@thestate.com
Westwood coach Dustin Curtis, players Brian Horn and Elijah Heatley discuss playoff win over North Augusta and second-round game with Eastside. lbezjak@thestate.com

High School Football

Memories of late teammate help Westwood team come together in playoffs

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 2:11 PM

As an assistant at A.C. Flora, coach Dustin Curtis was used to winning and trips to the postseason.

Curtis didn’t get either in his first season at Westwood. The Redhawks went 2-8 and missed the playoffs in 2016.

This season, Westwood returned to the playoffs and got its signature win this past Friday when it defeated fourth-ranked and unbeaten North Augusta, 23-13, in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Westwood was the only team in the state to beat a No. 1 seed and region champion in the first round of the playoffs.

“Last year was real difficult,” said Curtis, who spent seven seasons as an assistant at A.C. Flora before taking Westwood job. “Had kids get hurt, brand new coaches, brand new system. … We weren’t quite grown up enough last year.”

Westwood (6-5) travels to Eastside for a second-round matchup Friday. The Eagles are coached by former Blythewood coach Dan Morgan, who is 10-1 in his first season at Eastside.

The Redhawks have their share of emotional highs and lows leading to this point. It started in March when rising senior Ellis Hawkins was killed in a car accident.

Hawkins’ memory remains in the forefront for the Westwood coaches and players. They wear “EH45” stickers on their helmets and bring his No. 45 jersey out to the field each week. Curtis said the team talked of memories of Hawkins’ last week during its pre-game meal.

“It made us come together as a team,” quarterback Elijah Heatley said. “We value life more and come out with our brothers and enjoy each others more. Helped us build as team and get to where we are today.

“We bring his jersey to every game and it helps us. When we are doing bad, we look at his jersey and we just smile.”

Westwood started strong with a 3-1 start but was blown out by Dutch Fork, then suffered a three-game losing streak in Region 3-4A play, which included losses to No. 1 South Pointe, York and Ridge View. All three teams were ranked in the top 10 at some point this season but Curtis said those games got them ready for the playoffs.

“North Augusta is a great team and they had a fantastic year,” Curtis said. “Our kids had confidence in what we were doing and I think they knew they weren’t going to see anything that we haven’t before.”

Another help has been the reemergence of Westwood’s running game. The Redhawks rushed for more than 300 yards in the regular-season finale against Richland Northeast.

Last week against North Augusta, Westwood rushed for 163 and held the Jackets’ high-power offense to 13 points.

Westwood will have to use that formula this week against Eastside, which has a strong passing game led by North-South quarterback Jordan Morgan.

“When we are a complete team and have everyone here available and locked in, we believe that we can be really good,” Curtis said. “It has just taken us a little while to gel.”

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win 2:38

Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win

Pause
L-E coach Matt Campbell: Every day we are creating a new legacy here 2:49

L-E coach Matt Campbell: Every day we are creating a new legacy here

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins 1:22

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins

Brookland-Cayce erases early deficit vs Loris to open playoffs 2:30

Brookland-Cayce erases early deficit vs Loris to open playoffs

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018 0:35

Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

  • Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win

    Westwood coach Dustin Curtis, players Brian Horn and Elijah Heatley discuss playoff win over North Augusta and second-round game with Eastside.

Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win

View More Video