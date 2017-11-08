Channing Tindall, Kyle Wright headline nominees for Mr. Richland County Player of Year

Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall and Ben Lippen’s Kyle Wright are among the 17 nominees for the Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year Award.
This award will be presented annually to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County who demonstrates great character, sharp intellect, community involvement, as well as academic and athletic excellence.
Tindall and Wright are two of the top prospects in the state. Tindall, a linebacker at Spring Valley, has been selected to the U.S. Army All-American game and to the Shrine Bowl. He leads the Vikings with 170 tackles and nine sacks.
Wright, a former Temple commit who is being recruited by several Power 5 schools, is second in the Midlands with 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns for Ben Lippen.
The Mr. Richland County Player of Year winner receives a $2,000 scholarship for their dedication on and off the field.
One player from each high school public and private in Richland County was nominated by their head coach. The five finalists will be selected by a panel of judges from local media outlets and be in attendance at a banquet on Dec. 7 at the Richland County Recreation Commission’s Adult Activity Center.
The guest speaker for the event will be former South Carolina and NFL linebacker Corey Miller, who is at WACH Fox and has a daily radio show in Columbia.
The nominees
Mr. Richland County Football Player of Year nominees:
A.C. Flora – Raqwuan Pace, defensive lineman
Ben Lippen – Kyle Wright, running back
Blythewood – Jack Monroe, linebacker
C.A. Johnson – Msonti Chinn, quarterback
Cardinal Newman – Patrick Reedy, tight end
Columbia – Nate Miller, Running Back/Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Dreher – Eric Ferguson, center
Dutch Fork – Alex Smith, linebacker
Eau Claire – Carlos Anderson, defensive back/wide receiver
Hammond – Thomas Love, offensive line/linebacker
Heathwood Hall – Brandon McCullough, running back
Keenan – D’Montre Smith, offensive line/defensive line
Lower Richland – Ben Jackson, linebacker/wide receiver
Richland Northeast – Keion Johnson, linebacker
Ridge View – Damion Daley, defensive line
Spring Valley – Channing Tindall, linebacker
Westwood – Brian Horn, linebacker
