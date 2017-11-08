Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall is one of the 17 nominees for the Mr. Richland County Football Player of Year award.
High School Football

Channing Tindall, Kyle Wright headline nominees for Mr. Richland County Player of Year

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 08, 2017 6:25 PM

Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall and Ben Lippen’s Kyle Wright are among the 17 nominees for the Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year Award.

This award will be presented annually to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County who demonstrates great character, sharp intellect, community involvement, as well as academic and athletic excellence.

Tindall and Wright are two of the top prospects in the state. Tindall, a linebacker at Spring Valley, has been selected to the U.S. Army All-American game and to the Shrine Bowl. He leads the Vikings with 170 tackles and nine sacks.

Wright, a former Temple commit who is being recruited by several Power 5 schools, is second in the Midlands with 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns for Ben Lippen.

The Mr. Richland County Player of Year winner receives a $2,000 scholarship for their dedication on and off the field.

One player from each high school public and private in Richland County was nominated by their head coach. The five finalists will be selected by a panel of judges from local media outlets and be in attendance at a banquet on Dec. 7 at the Richland County Recreation Commission’s Adult Activity Center.

The guest speaker for the event will be former South Carolina and NFL linebacker Corey Miller, who is at WACH Fox and has a daily radio show in Columbia.

The nominees

Mr. Richland County Football Player of Year nominees:

A.C. Flora – Raqwuan Pace, defensive lineman

Ben Lippen – Kyle Wright, running back

Blythewood – Jack Monroe, linebacker

C.A. Johnson – Msonti Chinn, quarterback

Cardinal Newman – Patrick Reedy, tight end

Columbia – Nate Miller, Running Back/Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

Dreher – Eric Ferguson, center

Dutch Fork – Alex Smith, linebacker

Eau Claire – Carlos Anderson, defensive back/wide receiver

Hammond – Thomas Love, offensive line/linebacker

Heathwood Hall – Brandon McCullough, running back

Keenan – D’Montre Smith, offensive line/defensive line

Lower Richland – Ben Jackson, linebacker/wide receiver

Richland Northeast – Keion Johnson, linebacker

Ridge View – Damion Daley, defensive line

Spring Valley – Channing Tindall, linebacker

Westwood – Brian Horn, linebacker

