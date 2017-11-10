Photos: Fairfield Central-Newberry playoff high school football

Fairfield Central Griffins Theron Byrd (4) and Fairfield Central Griffins quarterback Jacob McManus (10) celebrate following their 14-7 playoff win over the Newberry Bulldogs.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Fairfield Central Griffins players celebrate following their 14-7 playoff win over the Newberry Bulldogs.
Fairfield Central Griffins Ahquil Ross (14) makes a first down on a fake punt during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Newberry Bulldogs head coach Phil Strickland directs Newberry Bulldogs Gabriel Harmon (6) during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Newberry Bulldogs head coach Phil Strickland directs his team during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Newberry Bulldogs running back Amir Abrams (22) and Newberry Bulldogs Amir Cromer (54) celebrate Abrams' rushing touchdown, the 100th of his career, during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins free safety Vernard Hall (2) intercepts a deflected pass during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins head coach Demetrius Davis disputes a call during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Newberry Bulldogs running back Amir Abrams (22) rushes during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Newberry Bulldogs running back Amir Abrams (22) gets away from Fairfield Central Griffins Theron Byrd (4) and Fairfield Central Griffins Dorian Glenn (5) on his way to a rushing touchdown during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins. It was Abrams' 100th career touchdown.
Newberry Bulldogs quarterback Tyriq Goodman (7) passes during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins Jamon Jackson (3) rushes for a touchdown during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Newberry Bulldogs players rush onto the field before the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins Theron Byrd (4) and Fairfield Central Griffins Ahquil Ross (14) deflect a pass intended for Newberry Bulldogs during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Newberry Bulldogs Tyriq Goodman (7) scrambles away from Fairfield Central Griffins Tykedrist Gibson (7) during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins players, including Fairfield Central Griffins Quinjae Pringle (28) and Fairfield Central Griffins free safety Vernard Hall (2) and Fairfield Central Griffins Alex Boyd (15) and Fairfield Central Griffins quarterback Jacob Mcmanus (10) celebrate following their 14-7 playoff win over the Newberry Bulldogs.
Fairfield Central Griffins players celebrate following their 14-7 playoff win over the Newberry Bulldogs.
Newberry Bulldogs James Werts (5) is consoled by Newberry Bulldogs outside linebacker Ahmad Willis (12) after their team lost to the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins Jamon Jackson (3) rushes during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins quarterback Jacob McManus (10) passes during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins Tykedrist Gibson (7) celebrates catching the game-clinching touchdown reception over Newberry Bulldogs cornerback Mytalleek Brooks (4) during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins head coach Demetrius Davis lead his team onto the field before the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Newberry Bulldogs Zymere Epps (3) is brought down by Fairfield Central Griffins Kimoni Harris (13) during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins Montaviaus Thompson (12) passes during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Fairfield Central Griffins Tykedrist Gibson (7) catches the game-clinching touchdown over Newberry Bulldogs cornerback Mytalleek Brooks (4) during the game between the Newberry Bulldogs and the Fairfield Central Griffins.
Newberry Bulldogs James Werts (5) reacts after his team lost to the Fairfield Central Griffins.
