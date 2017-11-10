Hammond advances to SCISA 3A championship; Dutch Forks on in 5A playoffs

Hammond continued its perfect season and is a win away from another SCISA 3A championship.
Corbett Glick threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, all in first half, to defeat Porter-Gaud, 42-14 on Friday at Edens Stadium in the SCISA 3A semifinals.
With the win, the Skyhawks (11-0) advance to the championship and play Laurence Manning on Saturday at Benedict College at 7 p.m.
Jordan Burch ran for two TDs and Cleo Cantey had two, including an interception returned for a touchdown.
Dutch Fork 42, West Florence 14
Bryce Thompson and Ron Hoff combined for five touchdowns as the Silver Foxes advanced in the Class 5A playoffs.
Dutch Fork hosts Summerville next week.
Thompson had three TDs, including a 95-yard return of a blocked field goal to give the Silver Foxes a 28-14 lead at halftime.
Hoff, who has been sidelined since September with a foot injury, rushed for 92 yards and two TDs.
Quarterback Ty Olenchuk was 10 of 11 for 132 yards and a TD.
Spring Valley 35, Conway 28
Spring Valley scored all of its points in the first half and held on for a win in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Vikings travel to No. 1 Fort Dorchester next week.
Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill had 187 yards of total offense and two touchdowns. His 5-yard run in the second quarter put Spring Valley up 35-14.
Conway battled back and got within 35-28 and had a chance to tie it.
With just under two minutes remaining, Conway took over at its own 31. The Vikings were having none of it, though, batting down Grainger’s final pass to seal the win.
Spring Valley played the game without star Channing Tindall, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Whale Branch 21
Quarterback Bishop Cannon ran for two scores and threw for another to help B-L to its second consecutive road playoff win.
The Panthers are at Barnwell next week.
Ke’Shoun Williams added two TDs for B-L and Jalik Oakman had an 85-yard TD run.
Laurence 43, Ben Lippen 40
Ben Lippen’s chance at repeating as SCISA 3A champions ended against the SwampCats.
LMA built a 43-26 lead and held off the Falcons comeback. Ben Lippen cut it to 43-40 and got the ball back with 20 seconds left but couldn’t punch it in.
Brookland-Cayce 35, Wade Hampton 13
Brookland-Cayce shut out Wade Hampton in the second half to advance in the Class 3A playoffs.
Rasheed Taylor had three touchdowns, and Reed Charpia threw two TDs to Dominique Perry and Keylin Roach.
Berekely 44, Lugoff-Elgin 14
RJ Brown rushed for 101 yards and a TD as the Demons’ season came to a close.
Comments