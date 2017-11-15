Eau Claire football coach Jermaine Derricott resigned after two seasons.
Eau Claire football coach Jermaine Derricott resigned after two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Eau Claire football coach Jermaine Derricott resigned after two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

High School Football

Eau Claire football coach steps down

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 8:55 AM

Eau Claire is looking for a new football coach.

Shamrocks coach Jermaine Derricott resigned after two seasons at the school. Eau Claire went 2-18 in his two seasons. This year, the Shamrocks also were involved in a fight during a game against C.A. Johnson in which 17 players were suspended.

But Derricott said that didn’t play a part in him stepping down and he wasn’t forced to resign but it was “a difference of ideas of where and how the football program should be run and the direction by myself and administration.”

Prior to Eau Claire, Derricott was head coach at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and offensive coordinator at Wilson High School in Florence.

The Shamrocks won three games under Greg Wright in 2015 but that was their highest win total since winning four games in 2010. EC’s last winning season came in 1986.

Eau Claire is the first job opening in the Midlands this year but likely won’t be the last. Last season, there were 11 head coaching changes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: Fairfield Central defeats Newberry, 14-7

    Fairfield Central defeats Newberry in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Highlights: Fairfield Central defeats Newberry, 14-7

Highlights: Fairfield Central defeats Newberry, 14-7 2:38

Highlights: Fairfield Central defeats Newberry, 14-7
Dutch Fork football pulls away from West Florence 2:14

Dutch Fork football pulls away from West Florence
Watch: Newberry's Amir Abrams scores 100th career touchdown 0:19

Watch: Newberry's Amir Abrams scores 100th career touchdown

View More Video