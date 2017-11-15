Eau Claire football coach steps down

Eau Claire is looking for a new football coach.
Shamrocks coach Jermaine Derricott resigned after two seasons at the school. Eau Claire went 2-18 in his two seasons. This year, the Shamrocks also were involved in a fight during a game against C.A. Johnson in which 17 players were suspended.
But Derricott said that didn’t play a part in him stepping down and he wasn’t forced to resign but it was “a difference of ideas of where and how the football program should be run and the direction by myself and administration.”
Prior to Eau Claire, Derricott was head coach at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and offensive coordinator at Wilson High School in Florence.
The Shamrocks won three games under Greg Wright in 2015 but that was their highest win total since winning four games in 2010. EC’s last winning season came in 1986.
Eau Claire is the first job opening in the Midlands this year but likely won’t be the last. Last season, there were 11 head coaching changes.
