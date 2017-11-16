A potential future teammate at USC gets a chance to try to stop Dakereon Joyner

From football camps to visiting South Carolina, Channing Tindall has seen his share of Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner over the past few months.

On Friday, the two Mr. Football finalists will meet on the field when Spring Valley travels to No. 1 Fort Dorchester in the Class 5A Lower State semifinals.

“I texted him and said you ready to put on a show and he was like ‘You already know’ so we left it at that,” Tindall said Wednesday before practice.

This will be the second time Tindall and Joyner, two of the state’s top senior prospects, have squared off. Their teams met in the first round of the 2015 playoffs with Fort Dorchester winning, 28-14.

Joyner has committed to South Carolina, and Tindall has the Gamecocks among his finalists.

Tindall, a linebacker, is one of the few players left off SV’s defense that played in the game, and he knows the challenge ahead. The senior missed last week’s game and was relegated to helping coach against Conway but is back at full strength.

Without Tindall, the Vikings played well against Conway but his teammates are glad to have him back in the lineup. Spring Valley needs more than Tindall to slow Joyner, who has amassed 2,846 yards and 44 TDs despite not playing many full games because of a big lead.

“He has an arm, and that is a killer, and his shiftiness when he gets out of the pocket, he just runs past everyone. He knows how to use his stiff-arm,” Tindall said.

“It is going to be exciting to play a good quarterback like him,” Spring Valley linebacker KeAndre Jones said. “He is a real good runner. We’ve got to lock down the run.”

It’s when Joyner gets out of the pocket that worries Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon the most. Bacon said facing Conway quarterback Darren Grainger last week helped his team get ready, but Joyner is on another level from any player they have faced this season.

“They spread you out. Joyner can run the ball. They are most dangerous when he is running the ball because they get many people out of the box,” Bacon said. “He is very physical and very few people can bring him down one-on-one. Defensively, (it’s) going to be big challenge for our guys. We haven’t faced a quarterback like him this year. … They have two great receivers, which prevents you from putting too many guys in the box to stop the run.”