    Hammond football team will go for its 15th state championship when it faces Laurence Manning on Saturday.

High School Football

Record-setting Hammond quarterback eyes title in final high school game

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 17, 2017 02:12 PM

In two years as Hammond’s quarterback, Corbett Glick has set several individual milestones but one thing has eluded him – a championship.

Glick, who transferred from Heathwood Hall before his junior season, and his Skyhawk teammates can rectify that Saturday night as they face Laurence Manning in the SCISA Class 3A championship game at Benedict’s Charlie Johnson Stadium.

Hammond, which lost in the state semifinals last season, is going for its 15th state title in school history and ninth under coach Erik Kimrey since 2009.

“This is my first football state championship since I came from Heathwood Hall so I want to end on a good note,” said Glick, who won a state title this year in lacrosse. “As seniors we know this means a little more but we can’t get too stressed about it because you won’t play the same.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kimrey, a former quarterback, says Glick throws the ball more accurately than any quarterback that he’s coached. This year, Glick has completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,976 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns. He holds school records in career passing yards and TDs and needs 326 yards to break the school’s all-time passing mark.

Lucas Prickett has been Glick’s top target the past two seasons. He leads the team with 66 catches for 1,289 yards and 15 TDs. Andre Wilson has added almost 1,200 yards of total offense and nine TDs.

“You can tell Corbett was a natural leader when we were going through summer workouts together that first year. And when we hit the field, we just started clicking,” Prickett said.

The Skyhawks also have plenty of talent on defense, led by Division I prospects Alex Huntley and Wilson transfer Jordan Burch. The two sophomore defensive lineman have combined for 13 sacks. Hammond also gotten big contributions from Ben Ginsberg, the team’s co-leader in sacks, Isaac Mikell, Henry Locke, Cleo Canty and Josh Lipsitz.

Mikell leads team in sacks and Canty has team-best five interceptions.

“We got some talent and I didn’t anticipate us being this good in certain spots,” Kimrey said. “Some of it is young talent which is more exciting as a coach because they are coming back. We have had some strong senior leadership in Glick, Prickett, Mikell and Locke and they are playing their best ball. That’s what you need to win a championship.”

SCISA 3A Championship

Who: Hammond vs. Laurence Manning

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Benedict College

