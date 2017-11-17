Dutch Fork ousts Summerville

Dutch Fork “didn’t play very good” Friday night, coach Tom Knotts said.
The Silver Foxes played well enough to come out of Dutch Fork Stadium with a 28-8 victory against Summerville.
“Good gosh, I don’t know how we won,” Knotts said. “At this point, we’re supposed to be peaking. We found a way to win, it’s the playoffs. We’re on to the next round, rematch against Fort D, can’t get better than that.”
Dutch Fork (12-1) plays host to Fort Dorchester next week. The Patriots, who beat Spring Valley 59-16 Friday, defeated the Silver Foxes 41-25 in the second game of the season.
Ty Olenchuk was just 6-for-12 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns, but had two interceptions. He made good on two long touchdown strikes that put some cushion on the Green Wave (10-3).
Olenchuk connected with Gage Zirke for a 62-yard touchdown pass at the 6:06 mark of the first quarter.
After Alex Smith came down with an interception, Dutch Fork scored when Bryce Thompson made it 14-0 with a 2-yard TD run just before the end of the first quarter.
Summerville got its only points of the first half on a safety midway through the second.
Up 14-2 going into the third quarter, Olenchuk connected with Jalin Hyatt for a 66-yard touchdown pass. That score was the last for either team until the final minute.
Josue Paredes scored on a a 27-yard run, then Summerville’s Deonte Geddis returned the kickoff 85 yards with 35 seconds left.
KEY NUMBERS
77: Summerville’s total offensive yards in the first half, compared with 201 yards from Dutch Fork.
102: Dutch Fork penalty yards on eight penalties. Summerville had six flags for 71 yards.
THEY SAID IT
“We didn’t do what we wanted to do, pound it, throw it. The defense really did it for us. It makes offense a lot easier.” – Ty Olenchuk
“It’s not about the individual, it’s about the whole defensive game. I think we all played a good game, but we can always get better.” – linebacker Alex Smith, who had two sacks and an interception.
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
D – Gage Zirke 62 pass from Ty Olenchuk ( Ford Williams kick) 6:06
D – Bryce Thompson 2 run (Williams kick) :29
2nd Quarter
S – Safety 8:36
3rd Quarter
D – Jalin Hyatt 66 pass from Olenchuk (Williams kick) 7:26
4th Quarter
D – Josue Paredes 27 run (Williams kick) :49
S – Deonte Geddis 85 kickoff return (pass failed) 35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Summerville – Andrew Banks 22-67, Darryl Hancock 13-23, Pedro Rios 3-5. Dutch Fork – Bryce Thompson 11-72, Ron Hoff 15-59, Josue Paredes 3-33, Ty Olenchuk 5-19.
Passing: Summerville – Andre Banks 23-9-1. Dutch Fork – Ty Olenchuk 12-6-2
Receiving: Summerville – Shaq Davis 3-16, Brodie Hopkins 1-22, Olin McCurry 1-6, Karson Limehouse 1-5, Anthony Gregg 1-2. Dutch Fork – Jalin Hyatt 3-88, Bryce Thompson 2-32, Gage Zirke 1-62.
Comments