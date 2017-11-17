More Videos

High School Football

Fort Dorchester, Joyner dominate Spring Valley

By Chris Dearing

Special to The State

November 17, 2017 11:05 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NORTH CHARLESTON

Dakereon Joyner made sure his final game at home would be a special one. The four-year starter at quarterback for Fort Dorchester ran for two touchdowns, passed for two more and added a receiving touchdown as the Patriots dismantled Spring Valley 66-24 in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Bagwell Stadium.

Fort Dorchester will travel to Dutch Fork next Friday night in the Lower State championship game.

Joyner finished with 221 yards of total offense and accounted for the five touchdowns. He ran for 106 yards and touchdowns of 63 and 8 yards on five carries, went 5-of-9 for 102 yards and touchdowns of 18 and 44 yards and for good measure added a 13-yard touchdown reception on a double-reverse pass.

Spring Valley (11-2) turned the ball over seven times and played behind the chains for most of the night.

Vikings coach Robin Bacon knew his squad couldn’t fall behind early and try to play catchup while running an option attack.

“We put the ball on the ground and threw some interceptions that we would like to have back,” Bacon said. “But I’m proud of the kids for fighting and staying in there.”

KEY PERFORMERS

Deangelo Knight: The senior defensive back had two of the four Fort Dorchester interceptions. He also threw the 13-yard touchdown pass to Joyner on the receiver reverse.

DJ Evans: The senior linebacker recovered two first half fumbles for the Patriots. He was also instrumental in holding the Vikings rushing attack in check.

THEY SAID IT

“I was worried going in. I knew we had to get some turnovers and we did. We got them behind the sticks a couple of times where they had to throw, and that’s what we want.” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad

“It was one of those games where against great teams you can’t make mistakes. Great teams capitalize and make you pay and they did.” Robin Bacon

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter

FD – Stephen Herron 36 FG 9:27

FD – Dakereon Joyner 63 run (Herron kick) 5:18

FD – Joyner 8 run (Herron kick) 0:31

2nd Quarter

FD – Joyner 13 pass from Deangelo Knight (Herron kick) 8:46

FD – Kalil Jenkins 10 run (Herron kick) 6:47

FD – Antwain Watson 18 pass from Joyner (Herron kick) 3:49

FD – Raquan Simmons 54 punt return (Herron kick) 1:49

3rd Quarter

SV – Zach Williams 12 pass from Quincy Hill (Anthony Wilson pass from Hill) 6:32

FD – Justin Williams 44 pass from Joyner (Herron kick) 3:49

FD – Drew Parker 8 run (Herron kick) 1:19

4th Quarter

SV – Hill 7 run (Jacques Terrell pass from Hill) 9:37

FD – Trenton Watson 2 run (Jared Gruber kick) 2:39

SV – Anthony Wilson 2 run (Marcus Simpson run) 0:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: SV: Tate I’aulualo 3-3, Jacquez Terrell 4-33, Quincy Hill 10-74, Jaylon Morris 6-20, DeMarcus Craft 4-9, Marcus Simpson 12-58, Anthony Wilson 5-20. FD: Dakereon Joyner 5-106, Drew Parker 11-82, Kalil Jenkins 7-64.

Passing: SV: Hill 9-17-4-133. FD: Joyner 5-9-0-102

