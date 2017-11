More Videos

1:23 Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert

2:31 Highlights: Dillon defeats Gilbert, 34-7

2:02 Spring Valley players, coaches previews matchup against Fort Dorchester

1:39 Jackson Muschamp adjusting to new surroundings, position for Hammond Skyhawks

0:38 Chapin lineman, Gamecocks commit Hank Manos gets his Under Armour All-American jersey

2:38 Highlights: Fairfield Central defeats Newberry, 14-7

2:14 Dutch Fork football pulls away from West Florence

0:19 Watch: Newberry's Amir Abrams scores 100th career touchdown

1:25 Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

2:38 Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win

1:22 Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins