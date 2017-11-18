Hammond dominates way to another state football championship

Hammond put an exclamation point to its unbeaten season Saturday night.

The Skyhawks scored 42 points in the first half on their way to a 49-7 win against Laurence Manning in the SCISA Class 3A championship at Benedict’s Charlie W Johnson Stadium.

The title is Hammond’s 15th and ninth for coach Erik Kimrey, who took over the program in 2004. It was the fifth unbeaten season for Kimrey, and the former South Carolina quarterback thinks his team’s dominance, especially late in the season, might have been the best he’s witnessed during his tenure.

Hammond (12-0) scored 40 or more points in seven of its last eight games and won those games by at least 28 points.

“When your football team plays its best football in the state championship and in the playoffs, it is a special feeling,” Kimrey said. “I couldn’t be more proud. The quality of football we played in the playoffs has been tremendous. It is the highest level of football a Hammond team has probably ever played.”

About the only thing in doubt was if Kimrey would get the Gatorade shower from his players, and he finally gave in to it as the clock went down.

Hammond finished with 429 yards of offense, with 351 yards coming in the first half.

Hammond scored on six of its seven drives in the first half. Jordan Burch, who transferred from Wilson at the start of the season, had four touchdown runs and also had a strong game for the Skyhawks defensive line.

“I love it here and learned a lot from my coaches and my teammates. The seniors did a great job helping me out,” Burch said.

Senior quarterback Corbett Glick was 14-of-20 for 313 yards and 3 touchdowns. His first touchdown was a 55-yarder to Cleo Canty to put the Skyhawks up 7-0 69 seconds into the game.

Glick’s other two touchdowns went to senior Lucas Prickett, who finished with six catches for 140 yards. The two seniors shared a special moment late in the third quarter when Kimrey called a timeout so the two could get an ovation from the crowd and recognize their work over their time at Hammond.

“It is definitely the way to go, and we needed a long touchdown pass,” Glick said. “I’m so proud of the team and the coaches. I will never forget this.

“We knew we were going to be in for a fight. I just think we clicked on all cylinders.”

