Photos: Hammond wins 2017 football championship

Hammond head coach Erik Kimrey gets a Gatoraid bath following the Skyhawks' SCISA state championship win over Laurence Manning.
Hammond's Jordan Burch (5) extends the football across the goal line to secure a touchdown during the Skyhawks' SCISA state championship game against the Laurence Manning Swampcats held at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson stadium.
Hammond’s Jackson Muschamp (11) hands the ball off to Rutherford Fawcett (8) during their SCISA state championship football game against Laurence Manning.
Hammond fans cheer for their team in the stands during Hammond's SCISA state championship game against Laurence Manning.
Hammond's Jordan Burch (5) pushes for yardage during his SCISA state championship game against the Laurence Manning Swampcats.
Hammond's Lucas Prickett (12) intercepts a pass meant for Laurence Manning's Taylor Lee (9) during their SCISA state championship game held at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
Hammond players celebrate their big SCISA state championship win over Laurence Manning with a score of 49-7.
Players and coaches from Hammond and Laurence Manning pray together following their SCISA state championship football game held at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
The Hammond Skyhawks and the Laurence Manning Swampcats prepare for a play during their SCISA state championship football game.
Hammond's quarterback Corbett Glick (13) sets up to throw a pass during the Skyhawks' SCISA state championship football game against the Laurence Manning Swampcats.
Hammond's Cleo Canty (9) and Saul Diaz (88) celebrate in the end zone after Canty's touchdown during their SCISA state championship game against the Laurence Manning Swampcats.
Laurence Manning quarterback Taylor Lee (9) scrambles in the pocket under pressure from Manning's Isaac Michael (6) during their SCISA state championship game held at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson stadium.
Hammond's Jordan Burch (5) runs through his Laurence Manning defender Jake Jordan (8) during their SCISA state championship game held at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson stadium.
The Hammond Skyhawks take the field in preparation for their championship game against the Laurence Manning Swampcats.
Hammond's Andrew Wilson (1) is narrowly leg tackled by Laurence Manning's Jake Jordan (8) during their SCISA state championship game held at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
Laurence Manning Swampcats take the field in preparation for their championship game against the Hammond Skyhawks.
