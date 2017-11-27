Already legends in two states, coaches with combined 14 state titles meet again

There will be no shortage of experience and wins on the sidelines of Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game.
Dutch Fork’s Tom Knotts and Dorman’s Dave Guttshall have combined for 772 victories and 14 state championships between the two legendary coaches. The coaches, who began their careers in North Carolina, have a healthy respect for each other and what they have been able to accomplish.
“To me about Tommy, he is one of the best high school football coaches in America,” said Guttshall who is going for his sixth state title. “You know he will have his team ready to play. I have never coached against anyone better than Tommy Knotts.”
The two didn’t meet when they were coaches in North Carolina. Guttshall coached at three different schools, including Burlington’s Cummings where he won 112 games and three state titles.
Knotts coached in North Carolina at Harding and Independence and won 296 games and seven state titles before coming to Dutch Fork. He is making his fourth state title appearance with the Silver Foxes and looking for his third title in seven seasons at the school.
This will be the seventh meeting between two coaches with the series tied 3-3. Dorman knocked Dutch Fork out of the playoffs in 2015 after losing to the Silver Foxes in the regular season.
“They are the best coached team in South Carolina. We look at things they do just to see how well-coached they are,” Knotts said. “It is rare in high school ranks to find a team that does it as well in all aspects.”
Knotts has been impressed with how Guttshall’s team moved from a passing team to a running team. The Cavaliers have three 1,000-yard rushers and average 282.9 yards a game on the ground.
Dorman started the season 0-2 before winning 12 consecutive games and defeated Gaffney, 14-10, in the 5A Upper State title game.
“They give you multiple formations. They play solid defense. It is a tall order to beat a well-coached Dorman team,” Knotts said.
Dutch Fork got to the title game by knocking off No. 1 Fort Dorchester 24-14, after losing in the regular season. Guttshall said it is tough to beat Knotts twice in a season.
Knotts said Friday’s win was satisfying because the earlier loss to Fort Dorchester “shook our foundation and confidence.”
“Friday night was special,” Knotts said. “It doesn’t happen too often as most coaches would tell you, but everyone bought in and did what they are supposed to do. And here we are back at the state championship.”
Championship games
Class 5A: Dorman vs. Dutch Fork, Nnoon Saturday, Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 4A: South Pointe vs. Hartsville, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 3A: Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m. Saturday, Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 2A: Abbeville vs.Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5 p.m. Friday, Benedict College
Class A: Lamar vs. Baptist Hill, 8 p.m. Friday, Benedict College
Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the participating school or at the gate each day.
TV/Internet: Friday’s games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com (subscription required).
Saturday’s games will be carried locally on Stadium WACH Fox 57.2 (TWC 1250) and across the state on WCIV 36.1 (MyTV Charleston) in Charleston, Asheville/Greenville on WMYA MyTV 40 and in Florence/Myrtle Beach on WWMB CW21.
