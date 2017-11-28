Running game the right thing to do for Dorman’s success this season

In 2015, a powerful passing game led Dorman to an appearance in the state championship game.
Two years later, the Cavaliers’ running game has Dorman back in the Class 5A championship Saturday against Dutch Fork.
Injuries and a slow start forced Dorman to morph into more of a running team this year, and veteran coach Dave Gutshall, who was one of the first coaches to use the spread offense when he was in North Carolina, believes in playing to his team’s strengths.
Led by a strong offensive line that includes Division I prospect Jordan McFadden, Dorman is averaging 282.9 yards per game on the ground, the most since 2011, when it ran for 247.8 per game. In 2013-15, the Cavaliers ran for 177 yards or less per game.
Dorman has three 1,000-yard rushers – running backs Thomas Morgan and Marcus Ratchford and quarterback Ben Batson, the son of Clemson strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson.
“Last time we were here two years ago, we had Collin Hill and we were about throwing it every snap. I always felt you’ve got to do what your kids could do,” Gutshall said. “It probably took longer for our coaches to adjust to what we could do than the kids. Once we realized we need to run it and then throw it when it comes available, we became a better football team.”
The Dorman players thought the change in philosophy wasn’t that hard to get used to.
“We are big to play into our strengths. Running the ball is definitely our strength. We are good up front, and we are going to do what we do best,” Ben Batson said.
Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said White Knoll is the closest comparison his team has faced this season to Dorman but added the Cavaliers do things to make it difficult on defenses.
Dutch Fork has been a tough defense to run against, allowing 124 yards per game on the ground. It has allowed more than 200 yards in a game once this season – against Spring Valley (363).
Still, Knotts said stopping the run won’t the team’s only concern in the championship game. Batson has thrown for more than 1,700 yards, and Jacoby Pinckney has more than 1,000 yards receiving.
“They can still throw the football. Coach Gutshall loves the pass and was throwing it in North Carolina before everyone else,” Knotts said. “Batson is a well-schooled player, so we know they aren’t a one-dimensional football team. We’ve got to be ready for both.”
Championship games
Class 5A: Dorman vs. Dutch Fork, noon Saturday, Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 4A: South Pointe vs. Hartsville, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 3A: Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m. Saturday, Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 2A: Abbeville vs.Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5 p.m. Friday, Benedict College
Class A: Lamar vs. Baptist Hill, 8 p.m. Friday, Benedict College
Tickets: $10
TV/INTERNET
Friday’s games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com (subscription required).
Saturday’s games will be will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com and carried locally on WACH Fox 57.2 (TWC 1250) and across the state on WCIV 36.1 (MyTV Charleston) in Charleston, Asheville/Greenville on WMYA MyTV 40 and in Florence/Myrtle Beach on WWMB CW21.
