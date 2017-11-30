Abbeville celebrates defeating Batesburg-Leesville to win the 2016 Class 2A State championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
Abbeville celebrates defeating Batesburg-Leesville to win the 2016 Class 2A State championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Abbeville celebrates defeating Batesburg-Leesville to win the 2016 Class 2A State championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

High School Football

Picks and previews for Class A and 2A championship games

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 11:58 AM

Previews and picks of Friday’s Class A and 2A high school football championship games at Benedict College:

Class 2A Championship

Who: Abbeville (13-1) vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (13-1)

When/Where: 5 p.m. Friday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s a rematch of the 2010 state championship game won by Abbeville.

Abbeville looks to win its third consecutive state title for first time in school history. It came short in 2012, losing to Bishop England. Panthers are 27-1-1 over the past two seasons with a lone loss to Class 4A Hartsville.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is looking for second state title, with the other in 1990. B-E’s defense is allowing 5.6 points per game. Red Raiders are coached by Kevin Crosby, father of Gamecocks tight end KC Crosby.

Pick: Abbeville

Class A Championship

Who: Lamar (13-0) vs. Baptist Hill (11-1)

When/Where: 8 p.m. Friday

Lamar is in its third consecutive title game and going for the fifth championship in school history. The Silver Foxes are 31-1 in the past 32 games. Running backs Tyrik Herion (1,478 yards) and Jacquez Lucas (1,150 yards) each have rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

Baptist Hill is in its first title game and is trying to become the first Charleston County school to win a state title since Middleton in 1982. Baptist Hill quarterback Corey Fields has thrown for 3,830 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Pick: Lamar

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football

    Dutch Fork quarterback Ty Olenchuk and coach Tom Knotts discuss Olenchuk's days as ball boy to getting ready to start in state title game.

Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football

Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football 1:59

Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football
Running game has been key to Dorman's run to title game 2:00

Running game has been key to Dorman's run to title game
Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts 0:31

Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts

View More Video