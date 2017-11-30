Picks and previews for Class A and 2A championship games

Previews and picks of Friday’s Class A and 2A high school football championship games at Benedict College:
Class 2A Championship
Who: Abbeville (13-1) vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (13-1)
When/Where: 5 p.m. Friday
It’s a rematch of the 2010 state championship game won by Abbeville.
Abbeville looks to win its third consecutive state title for first time in school history. It came short in 2012, losing to Bishop England. Panthers are 27-1-1 over the past two seasons with a lone loss to Class 4A Hartsville.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt is looking for second state title, with the other in 1990. B-E’s defense is allowing 5.6 points per game. Red Raiders are coached by Kevin Crosby, father of Gamecocks tight end KC Crosby.
Pick: Abbeville
Class A Championship
Who: Lamar (13-0) vs. Baptist Hill (11-1)
When/Where: 8 p.m. Friday
Lamar is in its third consecutive title game and going for the fifth championship in school history. The Silver Foxes are 31-1 in the past 32 games. Running backs Tyrik Herion (1,478 yards) and Jacquez Lucas (1,150 yards) each have rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
Baptist Hill is in its first title game and is trying to become the first Charleston County school to win a state title since Middleton in 1982. Baptist Hill quarterback Corey Fields has thrown for 3,830 yards and 51 touchdowns.
Pick: Lamar
