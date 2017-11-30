Blythewood High fires football coach

Blythewood football coach Brian Smith has been fired after one season at the school.
Smith was informed of the school’s decision Thursday afternoon.
“They chose to go in a different direction, and it’s their choice; (I) wish them the best and have no ill will against them,” Smith said. “It is part of the business and I was hoping to get a rebound year. But I will land on my feet.”
Smith, who was caught off guard by the move, said he has the option to continue teaching at the school for the remainder of the year. That might change if he is able to land another coaching job.
Never miss a local story.
“Blythewood High School would like to thank Coach Smith for serving as the head football coach for the 2017-2018 season,” Blythewood principal Brenda Hafner said. “At the end of the season, BHS Athletic Director Barry Mizzell and I spent a great deal of time analyzing the needs of our program. We believe it is in the best interest for all to make a change in the head coaching position at this time. Coach Smith has our deepest appreciation for his work with our student athletes.”
The Bengals went 3-7 and finished the year by losing their final five games. Blythewood dealt with injuries to key players, including quarterback Quinton Patten, and some players missed time because of suspensions.
Smith was hired in February and replaced Dan Morgan, who is now at Eastside. Smith previously was the head coach at C.E. Murray, where he led the War Eagles to the 2015 Class A Division II championship game.
Comments