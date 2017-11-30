More Videos

Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up 1:17

Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up

Pause
Why Tom Knotts thinks Bryce Thompson is the best player he's coached 1:08

Why Tom Knotts thinks Bryce Thompson is the best player he's coached

Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo 2:14

Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo

Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football 1:59

Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football

Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson 1:25

Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

Did USC Women's Soccer seek advice from other USC playoff teams? 1:23

Did USC Women's Soccer seek advice from other USC playoff teams?

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents 1:46

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

  • Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo

    Blythewood defeated Irmo 21-7 at District Two Stadium on Thursday night.

Blythewood defeated Irmo 21-7 at District Two Stadium on Thursday night. lbezjak@thestate.com
Blythewood defeated Irmo 21-7 at District Two Stadium on Thursday night. lbezjak@thestate.com

High School Football

Blythewood High fires football coach

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 03:27 PM

Blythewood football coach Brian Smith has been fired after one season at the school.

Smith was informed of the school’s decision Thursday afternoon.

“They chose to go in a different direction, and it’s their choice; (I) wish them the best and have no ill will against them,” Smith said. “It is part of the business and I was hoping to get a rebound year. But I will land on my feet.”

Smith, who was caught off guard by the move, said he has the option to continue teaching at the school for the remainder of the year. That might change if he is able to land another coaching job.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Blythewood High School would like to thank Coach Smith for serving as the head football coach for the 2017-2018 season,” Blythewood principal Brenda Hafner said. “At the end of the season, BHS Athletic Director Barry Mizzell and I spent a great deal of time analyzing the needs of our program. We believe it is in the best interest for all to make a change in the head coaching position at this time. Coach Smith has our deepest appreciation for his work with our student athletes.”

The Bengals went 3-7 and finished the year by losing their final five games. Blythewood dealt with injuries to key players, including quarterback Quinton Patten, and some players missed time because of suspensions.

Smith was hired in February and replaced Dan Morgan, who is now at Eastside. Smith previously was the head coach at C.E. Murray, where he led the War Eagles to the 2015 Class A Division II championship game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up 1:17

Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up

Pause
Why Tom Knotts thinks Bryce Thompson is the best player he's coached 1:08

Why Tom Knotts thinks Bryce Thompson is the best player he's coached

Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo 2:14

Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo

Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football 1:59

Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football

Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson 1:25

Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

Did USC Women's Soccer seek advice from other USC playoff teams? 1:23

Did USC Women's Soccer seek advice from other USC playoff teams?

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents 1:46

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

  • Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up

    Bryce Thompson discusses how he has matured since freshman year and return to Dutch Fork.

Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up

View More Video