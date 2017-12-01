SC high school football state championship schedule

SCHSL Championship Schedule
Friday
At Benedict College
Class 2A
Never miss a local story.
Abbeville vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5 p.m.
Class A
Lamar vs Baptist Hill, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 5A
Dorman vs. Dutch Fork, noon
Class 3A
Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
South Pointe vs. Hartsville, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10
TV/INTERNET
Friday’s games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com (subscription required).
Saturday’s games will be will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com and carried locally on WACH Fox 57.2 (TWC 1250) and across the state on WCIV 36.1 (MyTV Charleston) in Charleston, Asheville/Greenville on WMYA MyTV 40 and in Florence/Myrtle Beach on WWMB CW21.
RADIO
Dutch Fork and Dorman’s game will air on 94.9 FM in Columbia online at www.espncolumbia.com
Comments