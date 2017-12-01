Dutch Fork running back Ron Hoff (5) carries the ball against Fort Dorchester. The Silver Foxes play Dorman on Saturday for the Class 5A championship game.
High School Football

SC high school football state championship schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 01, 2017 08:40 AM

SCHSL Championship Schedule

Friday

At Benedict College

Class 2A

Abbeville vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5 p.m.

Class A

Lamar vs Baptist Hill, 8 p.m.

Saturday

At Williams-Brice Stadium

Class 5A

Dorman vs. Dutch Fork, noon

Class 3A

Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

South Pointe vs. Hartsville, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10

TV/INTERNET

Friday’s games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com (subscription required).

Saturday’s games will be will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com and carried locally on WACH Fox 57.2 (TWC 1250) and across the state on WCIV 36.1 (MyTV Charleston) in Charleston, Asheville/Greenville on WMYA MyTV 40 and in Florence/Myrtle Beach on WWMB CW21.

RADIO

Dutch Fork and Dorman’s game will air on 94.9 FM in Columbia online at www.espncolumbia.com

