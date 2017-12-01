Lamar dominates way to Class A championship

More Videos 1:18 Watch: Abbeville celebrates third straight state title Pause 1:37 USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:03 Watch: Dutch Fork's Blake Branham to make season debut in title game 1:28 Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory 1:19 Watch: Alex Smith's versatility paying off for Dutch Fork defense 1:08 Why Tom Knotts thinks Bryce Thompson is the best player he's coached 2:09 Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes 1:54 Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 0:19 Watch: Buzzer-beater lifts Dreher over Blythewood 1:00 South Carolina season ends at College Cup Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory Lamar scored a state-record 74 points in defeating Baptist Hill, 74-46, to win the Class A football championship. Lamar scored a state-record 74 points in defeating Baptist Hill, 74-46, to win the Class A football championship. lbezjak@thestate.com

