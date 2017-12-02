More Videos

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes

Tom Knotts' pregame message to Dutch Fork: 'I won't let you down'

Tom Knotts' pregame message to Dutch Fork: 'I won't let you down'

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory

Watch: Dutch Fork stops Dorman to preserve title game win

Watch: Dutch Fork stops Dorman to preserve title game win

Watch: Dutch Fork's Blake Branham to make season debut in title game

Watch: Dutch Fork's Blake Branham to make season debut in title game

Watch: Abbeville celebrates third straight state title

Watch: Abbeville celebrates third straight state title

Dutch Fork, Dorman coaches share healthy respect for each other

Dutch Fork, Dorman coaches share healthy respect for each other

  • Ron Hoff has big game in Dutch Fork state championship win over Dorman

    Ron Hoff rushed for 188 yards and 2 TD's in Dutch Fork state championship win over Dorman

Ron Hoff rushed for 188 yards and 2 TD's in Dutch Fork state championship win over Dorman dmclemore@thestate.com
Ron Hoff rushed for 188 yards and 2 TD's in Dutch Fork state championship win over Dorman dmclemore@thestate.com

High School Football

Return of Hoff key to Dutch Fork’s title run

By Chris Dearing

Special to The State

December 02, 2017 04:38 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

The outcome of the Class 5A football state championship was decided when Dorman’s two-point conversion came up just short to give Dutch Fork a 28-27 victory Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

But in reality, Dutch Fork might have become the odds-on favorite to repeat a month ago when sophomore running back Ron Hoff returned to the lineup after missing six games with a foot injury.

“We missed Ron all year,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said. “He’s just now coming into form. He’s only played four or five games. He’s a special running back. He’s got great vision, great balance and runs hard. I’m real proud of Ron.”

Having Hoff back in the lineup gave Knotts the flexibility to move Shrine Bowl selection Bryce Thompson to receiver, wildcat quarterback and play him more often on defense.

The combination worked out perfectly in giving Dutch Fork back-to-back state championships and the third since 2013.

Hoff ran for 188 yards and touchdowns of four and two yards on 28 carries and added 37 yards receiving on two catches. Thompson was on the field for most of the game, and his two second-half touchdowns came on runs of 72 and 25 yards.

Thompson added 136 yards rushing on six carries and 32 yards receiving on four catches as the Silver Foxes rushed for 315 yards.

“When I was hurt this year, Bryce had to hold it down, so I had to come back and do my part,” Hoff said. “I had to leave my all on the field for the seniors. I couldn’t let them go home with nothing. Them going to college, I had to do my best on this field for them.”

Hoff finished the season with 791 yards and 13 touchdowns after rushing for 1,787 yards and 28 scores as a freshman.

“It’s a true blessing from God,” Hoff said. “All these coaches and all of these players buying in to win a state championship. It’s been a (heck) of a ride for all of us.”

The added dimension of having Hoff healthy made it harder for teams to game plan for the Silver Foxes’ attack. Thompson, who rushed for 1,392 yards on the season with 38 total touchdowns, said the return of Hoff couldn’t have come at a better time.

Thompson said Hoff was key in him being able to break the two long second-half touchdown runs. He faked the counter to Hoff and raced nearly untouched on the two scores.

“He came back at the perfect time,” Thompson said. “Ron is the best underclassman running back in the state, hands down. When you have him in the backfield, he pulls away even when he doesn’t have the ball. He always distracts people and makes it open for me on the other side.”

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes

Tom Knotts' pregame message to Dutch Fork: 'I won't let you down'

Tom Knotts' pregame message to Dutch Fork: 'I won't let you down'

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory

Watch: Dutch Fork stops Dorman to preserve title game win

Watch: Dutch Fork stops Dorman to preserve title game win

Watch: Dutch Fork's Blake Branham to make season debut in title game

Watch: Dutch Fork's Blake Branham to make season debut in title game

Watch: Abbeville celebrates third straight state title

Watch: Abbeville celebrates third straight state title

Dutch Fork, Dorman coaches share healthy respect for each other

Dutch Fork, Dorman coaches share healthy respect for each other

