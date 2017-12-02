Return of Hoff key to Dutch Fork’s title run

The outcome of the Class 5A football state championship was decided when Dorman’s two-point conversion came up just short to give Dutch Fork a 28-27 victory Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

But in reality, Dutch Fork might have become the odds-on favorite to repeat a month ago when sophomore running back Ron Hoff returned to the lineup after missing six games with a foot injury.

“We missed Ron all year,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said. “He’s just now coming into form. He’s only played four or five games. He’s a special running back. He’s got great vision, great balance and runs hard. I’m real proud of Ron.”

Having Hoff back in the lineup gave Knotts the flexibility to move Shrine Bowl selection Bryce Thompson to receiver, wildcat quarterback and play him more often on defense.

The combination worked out perfectly in giving Dutch Fork back-to-back state championships and the third since 2013.

Hoff ran for 188 yards and touchdowns of four and two yards on 28 carries and added 37 yards receiving on two catches. Thompson was on the field for most of the game, and his two second-half touchdowns came on runs of 72 and 25 yards.

Thompson added 136 yards rushing on six carries and 32 yards receiving on four catches as the Silver Foxes rushed for 315 yards.

“When I was hurt this year, Bryce had to hold it down, so I had to come back and do my part,” Hoff said. “I had to leave my all on the field for the seniors. I couldn’t let them go home with nothing. Them going to college, I had to do my best on this field for them.”

Hoff finished the season with 791 yards and 13 touchdowns after rushing for 1,787 yards and 28 scores as a freshman.

“It’s a true blessing from God,” Hoff said. “All these coaches and all of these players buying in to win a state championship. It’s been a (heck) of a ride for all of us.”

The added dimension of having Hoff healthy made it harder for teams to game plan for the Silver Foxes’ attack. Thompson, who rushed for 1,392 yards on the season with 38 total touchdowns, said the return of Hoff couldn’t have come at a better time.

Thompson said Hoff was key in him being able to break the two long second-half touchdown runs. He faked the counter to Hoff and raced nearly untouched on the two scores.

“He came back at the perfect time,” Thompson said. “Ron is the best underclassman running back in the state, hands down. When you have him in the backfield, he pulls away even when he doesn’t have the ball. He always distracts people and makes it open for me on the other side.”