Watch: Dillon celebrates winning Class 3A championship

Watch: Dillon celebrates winning Class 3A championship

Dutch Fork's Hugh Ryan discusses making game-winning tackle 0:41

Dutch Fork's Hugh Ryan discusses making game-winning tackle

Watch: Dutch Fork celebrates 2nd straight Class 5A title 0:45

Watch: Dutch Fork celebrates 2nd straight Class 5A title

Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Dorman in 5A title game 1:41

Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Dorman in 5A title game

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:48

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

Tom Knotts' pregame message to Dutch Fork: 'I won't let you down' 1:28

Tom Knotts' pregame message to Dutch Fork: 'I won't let you down'

Watch: Dutch Fork stops Dorman to preserve title game win 0:27

Watch: Dutch Fork stops Dorman to preserve title game win

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory 1:28

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory

Tom Knotts: These last two weeks have been special for Dutch Fork football 0:51

Tom Knotts: These last two weeks have been special for Dutch Fork football

Watch: Abbeville celebrates third straight state title 1:18

Watch: Abbeville celebrates third straight state title

  • Watch: Dillon celebrates winning Class 3A championship

    Dillon defeated Chapman 55-27 to win the Class 3A championship.

Dillon defeated Chapman 55-27 to win the Class 3A championship.
Dillon defeated Chapman 55-27 to win the Class 3A championship. Lou Bezjak lbezjak@thestate.com

High School Football

15-0! Dillon caps perfect season with Class 3A championship

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 02, 2017 07:09 PM

UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO

After a year absence, Dillon is back on top again.

The Wildcats outscored Chapman 34-6 in the second half Saturday to defeat the Panthers 55-27 in the Class 3A football championship game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It’s the fifth title in last six years for Dillon (15-0) and the seventh for head coach Jackie Hayes, who moves into second place in state history with seven state titles behind the 10 for John McKissick and Willie Varner. Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts has 10 but seven came in North Carolina.

Dillon lost 29-27 to Chapman in last year’s title game.

“When we left here last year, we were devastated because we played our worst game of the year,” Jackie Hayes said. “And we had to have a come to reckoning at halftime. We did some things we told them not to do. We turned it over. We made amends in the second half and I thought our offense exploded in second half.”

Quarterback Jay Lester threw three touchdowns and Ty’quan Porter scored two defensive TDs and also recovered a fumble for a score on offense.

Chapman (14-1) played the second half without quarterback and Mr. Football finalist Colton Bailey, who injured his shoulder in the first half.

The Wildcats capitalized by picking off Mikele Colasurado twice and also recovered two fumbles in the second half.

Lester finished with 240 yards passing, and Ahmari Huggins had four catches for 140 yards and a TD, a 99-yarder to give Dillon a 21-0 lead with 9:09 left in the second quarter.

Chapman rallied and scored 21 straight points to tie it at halftime.

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter

D – Porter 74 interception return (Dawod kick), 6:18

D – Wright 34 pass from Lester (kick failed), 0:37

2nd Quarter

D – Huggins 99 pass from Lester (Rogers rush), 9:09

C – Tucker 16 pass from Bailey (Cothran kick), 7:26

C – Phongsat 30 pass from Bailey (Cothran kick), 1:27

C – Tucker 20 pass from Bailey (Cothran kick), :01

3rd Quarter

D – Porter 2 run (Dawod kick), 8:29

D – Hayes 15 run (Dawod kick), 5:28

D – Porter 39 fumble recovery (kick failed), 4:52

4th Quarter

D – Hayes 23 run (Dawod kick), 11:36

C – Phongsat 4 pass from Colasurdo (kick failed), 9:27

D – Williams 14 pass from Lester (Dawod kick), 7:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: D: Hayes 9-82, Williams 22-80, Lester 9-64, Manning 1-14. C: Twitty 24-80, Bailey 10-25, Phongsat 2-22, Adams 1-4

Passing: D: Lester 11-16-1 240. C: Bailey 15-22-1 235, Colasurdo 7-13-2 94

Receiving: D: Huggins 4-140, Rogers 3-18, Wright 2-48, J. Hayes 1-20, Williams 1-4. C: Phongsat 9-126, Tucker 6-104, Adams 5-72, Colasurdo 1-19, Twitty 1-8.

