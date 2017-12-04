Lugoff-Elgin lineman added to North-South game

Lugoff-Elgin offensive lineman Seth Branham was added to the South squad for Saturday’s Touchstone Energy North-South game.
Branham replaces Dillon’s Dawson Dove, who had been battling a knee injury and was hurt during Saturday’s Class 3A championship game. The senior, who has an offer from Newberry, joins L-E teammate Malik Harkness on the South offensive line.
With Branham’s addition, there will be 16 Midlands players in the game to be played at Myrtle Beach High school.
Branham wasn’t the only late change as Greenwood quarterback Dre Yarborough replaces Chapman’s Colton Bailey on the North squad. Bailey, a Mr. Football finalist, sprained in his shoulder and didn’t play in the second half of Saturday’s 3A championship game.
Crestwood’s Camron Blanding replaces Conway linebacker Jaylan Moody, who is taking the SAT this week. Dillon defensive back Jallian Williams also was injured Saturday and won’t play in the game.
TOUCHSTONE ENERGY
NORTH-SOUTH ROSTERS
North Team
ATH Ryan Heriot 5’11 170 Fort Mill
DB Bryce Jackson 6’0 175 Abbeville
DB BJ Davis 6’2 195 South Pointe
DB Jacob Harris 6’2 190 Greer
DB DeJuan Bell 5’9 165 North Augusta
DB Tylei Morrison 5’11 200 TL Hanna
DB AJ Rogers 6’1 175 Byrnes
DB Dermonti Romey 6’0 175 Westwood
DB Von Ramsey 5’10 175 Greenwood
DL Naszir Mallory 6’3 220 Cheraw
DL Austin Daniel 6’0 270 Belton Hone Path
DL Dawon Joyner 6’2 275 Blackville-Hilda
DL Omar Foster 6’0 270 Byrnes
DL Jacob Stone 6’1 235 Palmetto
DL Chance Miller 6’1 260 Northwestern
DL Jalen Belton 6’0 280 Dorman
DL Dalton McKittrick 6’4 260 Andrew Jackson
K/P Cliff Gandis 6’1 195 Christ Church
LB Reggie Anderson 6’2 230 Spartanburg
LB Demond Johnson 5’9 160 Saluda
LB Graham Derrick 5’10 205 Boiling Springs
LB Jeblonski Green 6’1 230 Lamar
LB Isaiah McCullough 6’0 200 Woodmont
LB Garrett Sayegh 5’8 195 Hillcrest
OL Jackson Nash 6’1 250 Mauldin
OL Dylan Brock 6’3 270 Boiling Springs
OL Kody Varn 6’4 250 Clinton
OL Dashun Tate 5’11 260 Gaffney
OL Cameron Thomason 6’2 270 Greenville
OL Quashon Greenlee 6’2 265 TL Hanna
OL Dylan Threadgill 6’3 290 Broome
OL Kevius Barnes 6’3 300 Lancaster
x-QB Colton Bailey 5’10 160 Chapman
QB Jordan Morgan 5’10 185 Eastside
QB Dre Yarborough 5’9 190 Greenwood
RB Amir Abrams 5’9 185 Newberry
RB DJ Twitty 6’0 205 Chapman
WR Monoletto Rapley 5’7 170 Abbeville
WR Steven Gilmore, Jr. 5’11 155 South Pointe
WR Trey Gray 5’10 190 Wren
WR Zion Walker 6’6 185 York
WR Damyjai Foster 5’10 175 Spartanburg
WR Jordan Starkes 6’0 185 Northwestern
WR John Erby 5’10 175 Chester
WR Bryson Glenn 6’2 215 Dixie
South Team
DB Tylik Canty 6’2 180 CE Murray
DB Deangelo Knight 6’2 216 Ft. Dorchester
DB Alex Smith 6’0 200 Dutch Fork
DB Keondre Tappin 6’0 180 Scott’s Branch
DB Kendell Brooks 6’2 198 Swansea
DB Sheddrick Ervin 5’10 170 Crestwood
x-DB Jallian Williams 5’11 185 Dillon
DB DiJon Goss 6’5 190 Carvers Bay
DL Kwame Livingston 6’1 226 North Myrtle Beach
DL Torrion Stevenson 6’1 315 Branchville
DL Emmanuel Tatum 6’1 285 Carvers Bay
DL Quincy Frederick 6’2 270 Edisto
DL Ronald Summers 6’1 230 Woodland
DL James Middleton 6’5 286 Ft. Dorchester
DL Dalyon Guess 6’1 240 Irmo
DL Blake Jenkins-Williams 6’1 230 Berkeley
K Taete McMurray 6’0 180 Berkeley
L Micah Bryant 6’2 205 Hemmingway
LB Nick Hughes 5’11 225 Bamberg Earhardt
LB Malich Jacobs 6’2 225 Lower Richland
LB Joey McCray 5’9 235 Marlboro County
LB KeAndre Jones 6’1 230 Spring Valley
x-LB Jaylen Moody 6’1 219 Conway
LB Camron Blanding 5’1 200 Crestwood
OL Erikson Abney 6’2 275 Gilbert
OL Trey Phoenix 6’0 235 Wade Hampton
OL Lucas Partin 6’4 260 Conway
x-OL Dawson Dove 5’11 250 Dillon
OL Tommy Shubert 6’0 260 Carolina Forest
OL Malik Harkness 6’5 280 Lugoff Elgin
OL Jerrell Moore 6’3 255 Brookland-Cayce
OL Noah Henderson 6’5 288 Marlboro County
OL Seth Branham Lugoff-Elgin
QB Corey Fields 5’10 172 Baptist Hill
QB Craig Grant, Jr. 6’3 230 Colleton County
RB Quincy Mitchell 5’10 174 Hanahan
RB Kered Class 5’8 149 North Myrtle Beach
RB Jay Washington 5’10 218 Dreher
RB Kris Copeland 5’8 175 Cane Bay
RB Mykal Lee 6’2 235 Barnwell
TE/LS Jon Eric Kirkland 6’5 212 White Knoll
WR Tevaughn Higgins 6’2 215 Lower Richland
WR Kendall Moultrie 6’0 180 Latta
WR Keon Clary 6’3 185 White Knoll
WR Xzavion Gordon 6’0 180 Chapin
WR Kobe Perry 6’3 210 Edisto
x-injured can’t play
