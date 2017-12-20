A look at the Midlands’ high school football signees

Here is a look at Midlands high school football players who signed on the first day of the early signing period:
Airport
P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee – Three-star prospect and 33rd overall in the state by 247Sports. Under Armour All-American selection averaged 42.4 yards a punt. Rated as fifth-best kicker in country by ESPN, Brooks will enroll early.
Ben Lippen
QB Trad Beatty, Temple – Three-star prospect by 247Sports and 22nd ranked in South Carolina. Threw for 2,701 yards and 22 TDs. SCISA All-State selection. Will enroll early
OL Blake Harris, Army – Two-star prospect and 49th ranked in South Carolina by 247Sports. SCISA 3A all-state selection. Won’t enroll early
LB Kyle Wright, North Carolina – Three-star prospect by 247Sports and 19th overall in S.C. SCISA all-star selection. Ran for 1,854 yards and 22 touchdowns this year and had 24 tackles, nine for loss. Will play LB at UNC and enroll early
Chapin
C Hank Manos, South Carolina – Three-star prospect and seventh ranked in state. Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-American selection. Will enroll early
Irmo
LB/DE Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri – Three-star prospect ranked 39th in state. Shrine Bowl selection had 10 sacks this season. Won’t enroll early
Lugoff-Elgin
OL Wyatt Campbell, South Carolina – Three star prospect ranked 14th in state. Shrine Bowl selection. Had ACL surgery in November and will enroll early
OL Malik Harkness, UNC Charlotte – North-South all-star selection. Will enroll early
Ridge View
Damion Daley, Colorado State – Three-star prospect and 37th ranked in state. Shrine Bowl selection had 86 tackles and five sacks. Won’t enroll early
Spring Valley
Channing Tindall, Georgia – Shrine Bowl selection had 190 tackles, nine sacks. Was finalist for SC’s Mr. Football and selected to play in US Army All-American Game. Won’t enroll early
