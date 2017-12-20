More Videos

  • Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches

    Channing Tindall was in Georgia to watch the Georgia versus USC football game. While he enjoyed the game he was most impressed by the coaching staff.

Channing Tindall was in Georgia to watch the Georgia versus USC football game. While he enjoyed the game he was most impressed by the coaching staff.
Channing Tindall was in Georgia to watch the Georgia versus USC football game. While he enjoyed the game he was most impressed by the coaching staff. tglantz@thestate.com

High School Football

Channing Tindall commits: Spring Valley standout is Georgia-bound

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 20, 2017 08:32 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:34 PM

Channing Tindall didn’t sign on the first day of the early signing period but he did announce his choice.

The Spring Valley linebacker committed to Georgia on Wednesday night. Tindall picked the Bulldogs over South Carolina and Auburn. He made his announcement on Twitter.

Tindall officially signed with Georgia on Thursday but won’t enroll early.

Tindall’s addition adds to an already stacked Bulldogs’ recruiting class, which has three five-star signees and is ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 class in the country.

Tindall said last week he hoped to make his choice before he left for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Dec. 31. He made an official visit to UGA over the weekend and went to a pair of Bulldogs games this season.

“Everything that they (Georgia) said they are going to do, even before the season they have done, and they show proof which is really impressive to me,” Tindall said last month.

Tindall is four-star recruit and ranked No. 2 prospect in South Carolina by 247Composite. He had 190 tackles and nine sacks this season and was selected to the American Family All-USA defensive first team. He also was a finalist for SC’s Mr. Football.

He is the second linebacker in the class for the Bulldogs.

