Georgia ‘checked all the marks’ for Channing Tindall

Watch: Channing Tindall explains why he chose Georgia Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall gives reasons why he chose Georgia over South Carolina and Auburn for his college decision. Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall gives reasons why he chose Georgia over South Carolina and Auburn for his college decision. Lou Bezjak lbezjak@thestate.com

