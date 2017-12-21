Georgia ‘checked all the marks’ for Channing Tindall

Channing Tindall is at peace with his college decision.
A day after committing to Georgia, the Spring Valley linebacker on Thursday was taking in some basketball at the Chick-fil-A Classic.
Tindall signed his letter of intent earlier Thursday and will enroll at Georgia in the summer. He will hold a ceremony at Spring Valley when he returns from the U.S. Army All-American game Jan. 6.
“South Carolina is home, but I felt like I had to go somewhere I can grow as a man,” Channing Tindall said. “I love South Carolina but I felt like I had to get out of South Carolina. Georgia is just that place that checked all the marks for me.”
Never miss a local story.
Tindall’s official visit to Georgia over the weekend sealed his decision, and he told the coaching staff shortly after that. He said he received mixed reaction from people on social media regarding his decision, with some wanting him to stay and play for South Carolina.
“I’ve got to do what’s best for me, and I know my family is happy with my decision,” Tindall said.
Comments