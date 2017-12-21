More Videos

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Pause
Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 1:01

Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner

How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense 1:22

How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 1:00

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 2:13

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class 6:10

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 1:11

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:52

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

  • Watch: Channing Tindall explains why he chose Georgia

    Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall gives reasons why he chose Georgia over South Carolina and Auburn for his college decision.

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall gives reasons why he chose Georgia over South Carolina and Auburn for his college decision. Lou Bezjak lbezjak@thestate.com
Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall gives reasons why he chose Georgia over South Carolina and Auburn for his college decision. Lou Bezjak lbezjak@thestate.com

High School Football

Georgia ‘checked all the marks’ for Channing Tindall

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 21, 2017 08:21 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 08:25 PM

Channing Tindall is at peace with his college decision.

A day after committing to Georgia, the Spring Valley linebacker on Thursday was taking in some basketball at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

Tindall signed his letter of intent earlier Thursday and will enroll at Georgia in the summer. He will hold a ceremony at Spring Valley when he returns from the U.S. Army All-American game Jan. 6.

“South Carolina is home, but I felt like I had to go somewhere I can grow as a man,” Channing Tindall said. “I love South Carolina but I felt like I had to get out of South Carolina. Georgia is just that place that checked all the marks for me.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tindall’s official visit to Georgia over the weekend sealed his decision, and he told the coaching staff shortly after that. He said he received mixed reaction from people on social media regarding his decision, with some wanting him to stay and play for South Carolina.

“I’ve got to do what’s best for me, and I know my family is happy with my decision,” Tindall said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Pause
Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 1:01

Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner

How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense 1:22

How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 1:00

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 2:13

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class 6:10

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 1:11

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:52

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

  • High school memories and college dreams: Prep football players share their stories

    Co-Offensive Players of the Year Amir Abrams and Bryce Thompson share high school memories and colleges dreams during photo shoot with The State.

High school memories and college dreams: Prep football players share their stories

View More Video