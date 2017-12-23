Defensive Player of the Year: Channing Tindall delivers on big expectations

The spotlight was on Spring Valley High’s Channing Tindall before his senior year began.

Recruiting experts pegged Tindall as one of the top prospects in the state and the country. He shined in Nike’s The Opening, which features some of the top players in the country, and became coveted by more than a dozen Power Five schools.

And Tindall’s senior season didn’t disappoint as he led the Midlands with 190 tackles and added nine sacks in helping the Vikings to an 11-2 mark and the third round of the Class 5A playoffs. Tindall earned several accolades, both in-state and nationally, and was named The State’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Tindall also signed to play football at Georgia this week.

“It’s good to know dreams are coming true and all the sacrifices I have made in the past, like missing parties, has paid off,” Tindall said. “I thank my teammates who look out for me and my coaches who helped me with my transition to linebacker.”

This was Tindall’s second full season playing linebacker after starting his career at defensive end. The state’s No. 2 prospect has shown the ability to play either inside or outside.

Tindall also is an every-down linebacker and isn’t a liability in pass coverage.

“Channing is unique. He has played defensive end. He can play in middle or outside. He has ability to play multiple positions and impresses me,” 247Sports analyst Michael Clark said. “He checks all the boxes both on the field and off the field. He has got the total package and huge upside.”

Tindall’s upside isn’t just limited to his play on the field. He said he worked hard to become a more vocal leader and someone his teammates can look up to in their careers.

When Tindall got his U.S. Army All-American jersey, he was surrounded by fellow Vikings at the ceremony and was always quick to praise them during interviews.

“I’ve been saying all year: He’s a great kid, a great teammate,” Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon said. “He hasn’t let all this get to him. He plays hard, all his teammates love him, he loves his teammates.”