Final Midlands football stat leaders

Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
Avg
TDs
Amir Abrams
Newberry
326
2,119
6.5
36
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
149
1,854
12.4
22
Jay Washington
Dreher
218
1,789
8.2
20
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
211
1,576
7.2
27
Jericho Murphy
Camden
186
1,392
7.5
17
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
154
1,369
8.9
29
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
N/A
1,300
N/A
12
Cody Temples
Gilbert
171
1,271
7.4
21
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
207
1,269
6.1
9
Keyshawn Capers
Lower Richland
N/A
1,007
N/A
7
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
189
989
5.2
11
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
155
980
6.3
4
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
88
972
13.0
8
Jordan Hiller
Lexington
190
926
4.9
8
Julian Jackson
Gray Collegiate
131
870
6.6
11
Jaylon Riley
Westwood
185
854
4.6
4
Tyler Mitchell
Ridge View
134
845
6.3
4
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
139
841
6.1
17
Jalik Oakman
Batesburg-Leesville
86
814
9.5
10
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
120
794
6.1
8
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
129
780
6.3
13
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
135
777
6.1
2
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
66
774
11.9
10
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
105
753
7.1
7
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
118
747
6.3
7
Twontae Wallace
RichlandNortheast
136
731
5.4
8
Jamarcus Pugh
Airport
135
719
5.3
7
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
98
683
6.9
6
Jacquez Terrell
Spring Valley
82
673
8.2
6
Tony Ruff
Fairfield Central
138
627
4.5
4
Braden Walker
River Bluff
131
626
4.8
8
Passing
Player
Team
Cmp
Att
Yds
TDs
Corbett Glick
Hammond
186
263
3,303
38
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen
143
194
2,701
22
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
159
268
2,242
17
JaVon Anderson
Ridge View
124
215
2,113
17
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
143
208
2,110
16
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
160
268
2,076
21
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
100
142
1,759
14
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
117
232
1,731
12
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
N/A
N/A
1,700
25
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
96
160
1,685
17
John Ragin
Irmo
111
206
1,663
14
Josh Heatley
A.C. Flora
162
300
1,599
8
Keenan Coates
Swansea
126
241
1,546
14
Jordan Puch
Columbia
103
211
1,543
13
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
110
164
1,490
7
Chase Crouch
Lexington
117
223
1,268
8
Brandon Caughman
Airport
69
121
1,149
4
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
40
80
1,078
10
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
94
150
1,052
7
LaRob Gordon
Chapin
84
136
1,046
11
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
72
106
1,036
13
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
91
142
1,023
7
M’Sonti Chin
C.A. Johnson
54
97
1,011
7
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
82
157
992
3
Tyriq Goodman
Newberry
61
112
968
8
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
53
110
878
8
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
65
158
831
7
Chandler Price
Lugoff-Elgin
13
31
817
3
Graeson Underwood
Dutch Fork
47
97
811
4
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
Avg
TDs
Manny Bright
Gilbert
88
1,446
16.4
13
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
72
1,429
19.4
17
Bernard Porter
Ridge View
59
1,123
20.0
10
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
57
1,068
19.7
10
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
43
947
22.0
10
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
68
898
13.2
10
Dominique Perry
Brookland-Cayce
47
871
18.5
10
Trey Norman
Ben Lippen
48
852
17.5
9
Andre Wilson
Hammond
52
790
15.1
5
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
43
776
18.0
8
Cortes Braham
Westwood
46
750
16.3
9
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
48
729
14.9
9
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
58
719
12.3
4
Ryan Fleming
Ben Lippen
40
707
17.6
8
Raborn Dismuke
A.C. Flora
79
699
8.8
2
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
39
654
16.7
9
Jamal Henderson
Lower Richland
35
650
18.5
9
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
44
630
14.3
6
Keon Clary
White Knoll
50
612
12.2
5
Montre Miller
Westwood
51
606
11.8
7
Mikey Jones
Swansea
43
605
14.1
10
Gage Sease
Gilbert
41
603
14.7
9
Will Cureton
Ben Lippen
35
592
11.2
5
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
16
592
37.0
6
R.J. Mobley
A.C. Flora
42
573
13.6
3
Christian Horn
Westwood
35
571
16.3
5
Karl Scott
Lower Richland
35
560
16.0
8
Leondress Lowery
C.A. Johnson
14
538
38.4
5
J. Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
39
518
13.3
2
Clayton Lindsay
White Knoll
38
515
13.6
6
Nate Miller
Columbia
33
500
15.1
5
Scoring
Player
Team
TDs
2-pts
PAT
FG
Pts
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
38
1
0
0
230
Amir Abrams
Newberry
36
0
0
0
216
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
27
0
0
0
162
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
19
0
0
0
154
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
23
0
0
0
138
Cody Temples
Gilbert
22
0
0
0
132
Jay Washington
Dreher
21
0
0
0
126
Jordan Burch
Hammond
19
0
0
0
114
Jericho Murphy
Camden
18
0
0
0
108
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
17
0
0
0
102
Manny Bright
Gilbert
16
0
0
0
96
Ford Williams
Dutch
0
0
79
5
94
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
13
1
0
0
80
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
13
0
0
0
78
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
13
0
0
0
78
Lake Barrett
Hammond
0
0
74
1
77
Tanner Watson
Gilbert
0
0
65
4
77
Dominique Perry
Brookland-Cayce
12
1
0
0
74
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
12
0
0
0
72
Josh Heatley
A.C. Flora
12
0
0
0
72
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
12
0
0
0
72
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
12
0
0
0
72
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
12
0
0
0
72
Julian Jackson
Gray Collegiate
11
0
0
0
66
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
190
Malich Jacobs
Lower Richland
185
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
174
Terry Carson
Ridge View
158
Cameron Payne
Lugoff-Elgin
156
Griffin Harden
Heathwood Hall
148
Cole Haile
Chapin
144
Brice Harkness
Westwood
142
Josiah Commander
Dutch Fork
140
Alex Smith
Dutch Fork
134
Duncan Rivers
Gray Collegiate
133
John Sloan
Gray Collegiate
129
Sterling Scott
Westwood
127
Julius Land
Irmo
126
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
126
TJ Blanding
Westwood
123
Brian Horn
Westwood
123
Kyle Ecton
Dutch Fork
118
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
117
Darius Bell
Gilbert
113
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
110
Kendell Brooks
Swansea
109
Johran Broadnax
Columbia
107
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
107
Raahzheik Mays
Brookland-Cayce
106
Braiden Short
Chapin
106
Cole Burns
Ben Lippen
106
Greg Williams
Swansea
103
K’Andre Jones
Spring Valley
103
Devin Wannamaker
Swansea
102
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
101
Matt Hall
Gilbert
101
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
101
Braden Nanney
White Knoll
101
Logan Cripe
Lexington
101
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
100
Brandon Stevenson
Lugoff-Elgin
98
Hugh Ryan
Dutch Fork
98
Damion Daley
Ridge View
98
James Wells
Chapin
93
Kendrick Allen
Dutch Fork
93
Isaac Mikell
Hammond
91
K’onte Brown
Spring Valley
83
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
86
LJ Gray
White Knoll
85
Justin Dingle
Dreher
84 1/2
Henry Locke
Hammond
84
Kyrell Michael
Dreher
84
Andrew Morrison
Cardinal Newman
83
Tabius Butler
Batesburg-Leesville
82
Deangelo Bookman
C.A. Johnson
81
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
81
Danique Smith
Lower Richland
81
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Alex Smith
Dutch Fork
14
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
13
Nick Williams
Westwood
11
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
10
Antonio Anderson
Lower Richland
10
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
9
Kendrick Allen
Dutch Fork
9
Pat Godbolt
Blythewood
8 ½
K’onte Brown
Spring Valley
8
Shanye Monsato
Cardinal Newman
8
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
7
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
7
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
7
Ben Ginsberg
Hammond
7
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
7
Timothy Jamison
White Knoll
7
Alex Huntley
Hammond
7
Alston Stewart
Lexington
7
Jordan Burch
Hammond
6
Jamar Walker
Dutch Fork
6
Patrick Jenkins
Ridge View
6
Interceptions
Player
Team
INTs
Manning Turbeville
Ben Lippen
7
Jaewon Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
7
Deonta Jacobs
Lower Richland
6
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
5
DJ Skelton
Spring Valley
5
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
5
Cleo Cantey
Hammond
5
Parker VanCoutren
Lexington
5
Myles Adams
Keenan
5
Eric Littles
Irmo
4
Josh Lipsitz
Hammond
4
Hugh Ryan
Dutch Fork
4
Cam Perry
Ridge View
4
Cody Temples
Gilbert
4
Rashard Brown
Dreher
4
Punting
Player
Team
Att
Yds
Avg
Paxton Brooks
Airport
37
1,571
42.4
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
34
1,356
39.9
Braden Walker
River Bluff
52
2,041
39.3
Sailor Chason
Chapin
35
1,346
38.5
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
31
1,083
38.2
Dayrun Keith
Pelion
40
1,476
36.9
Bennett Caldwell
Camden
18
648
36.0
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
30
1,079
35.9
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
20
705
35.3
G. Shirah
Brookland-Cayce
18
635
35.3
