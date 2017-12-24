Newberry's Amir Abrams led the Midlands in rushing for the second straight year.
High School Football

Final Midlands football stat leaders

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 24, 2017 09:18 AM

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

Avg

TDs

Amir Abrams

Newberry

326

2,119

6.5

36

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

149

1,854

12.4

22

Jay Washington

Dreher

218

1,789

8.2

20

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

211

1,576

7.2

27

Jericho Murphy

Camden

186

1,392

7.5

17

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

154

1,369

8.9

29

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

N/A

1,300

N/A

12

Cody Temples

Gilbert

171

1,271

7.4

21

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

207

1,269

6.1

9

Keyshawn Capers

Lower Richland

N/A

1,007

N/A

7

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

189

989

5.2

11

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

155

980

6.3

4

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

88

972

13.0

8

Jordan Hiller

Lexington

190

926

4.9

8

Julian Jackson

Gray Collegiate

131

870

6.6

11

Jaylon Riley

Westwood

185

854

4.6

4

Tyler Mitchell

Ridge View

134

845

6.3

4

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

139

841

6.1

17

Jalik Oakman

Batesburg-Leesville

86

814

9.5

10

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

120

794

6.1

8

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

129

780

6.3

13

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

135

777

6.1

2

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

66

774

11.9

10

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

105

753

7.1

7

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

118

747

6.3

7

Twontae Wallace

RichlandNortheast

136

731

5.4

8

Jamarcus Pugh

Airport

135

719

5.3

7

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

98

683

6.9

6

Jacquez Terrell

Spring Valley

82

673

8.2

6

Tony Ruff

Fairfield Central

138

627

4.5

4

Braden Walker

River Bluff

131

626

4.8

8

Passing

Player

Team

Cmp

Att

Yds

TDs

Corbett Glick

Hammond

186

263

3,303

38

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen

143

194

2,701

22

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

159

268

2,242

17

JaVon Anderson

Ridge View

124

215

2,113

17

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

143

208

2,110

16

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

160

268

2,076

21

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

100

142

1,759

14

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

117

232

1,731

12

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

N/A

N/A

1,700

25

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

96

160

1,685

17

John Ragin

Irmo

111

206

1,663

14

Josh Heatley

A.C. Flora

162

300

1,599

8

Keenan Coates

Swansea

126

241

1,546

14

Jordan Puch

Columbia

103

211

1,543

13

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

110

164

1,490

7

Chase Crouch

Lexington

117

223

1,268

8

Brandon Caughman

Airport

69

121

1,149

4

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

40

80

1,078

10

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

94

150

1,052

7

LaRob Gordon

Chapin

84

136

1,046

11

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

72

106

1,036

13

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

91

142

1,023

7

M’Sonti Chin

C.A. Johnson

54

97

1,011

7

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

82

157

992

3

Tyriq Goodman

Newberry

61

112

968

8

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

53

110

878

8

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

65

158

831

7

Chandler Price

Lugoff-Elgin

13

31

817

3

Graeson Underwood

Dutch Fork

47

97

811

4

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

Avg

TDs

Manny Bright

Gilbert

88

1,446

16.4

13

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

72

1,429

19.4

17

Bernard Porter

Ridge View

59

1,123

20.0

10

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

57

1,068

19.7

10

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

43

947

22.0

10

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

68

898

13.2

10

Dominique Perry

Brookland-Cayce

47

871

18.5

10

Trey Norman

Ben Lippen

48

852

17.5

9

Andre Wilson

Hammond

52

790

15.1

5

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

43

776

18.0

8

Cortes Braham

Westwood

46

750

16.3

9

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

48

729

14.9

9

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

58

719

12.3

4

Ryan Fleming

Ben Lippen

40

707

17.6

8

Raborn Dismuke

A.C. Flora

79

699

8.8

2

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

39

654

16.7

9

Jamal Henderson

Lower Richland

35

650

18.5

9

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

44

630

14.3

6

Keon Clary

White Knoll

50

612

12.2

5

Montre Miller

Westwood

51

606

11.8

7

Mikey Jones

Swansea

43

605

14.1

10

Gage Sease

Gilbert

41

603

14.7

9

Will Cureton

Ben Lippen

35

592

11.2

5

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

16

592

37.0

6

R.J. Mobley

A.C. Flora

42

573

13.6

3

Christian Horn

Westwood

35

571

16.3

5

Karl Scott

Lower Richland

35

560

16.0

8

Leondress Lowery

C.A. Johnson

14

538

38.4

5

J. Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

39

518

13.3

2

Clayton Lindsay

White Knoll

38

515

13.6

6

Nate Miller

Columbia

33

500

15.1

5

Scoring

Player

Team

TDs

2-pts

PAT

FG

Pts

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

38

1

0

0

230

Amir Abrams

Newberry

36

0

0

0

216

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

27

0

0

0

162

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

19

0

0

0

154

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

23

0

0

0

138

Cody Temples

Gilbert

22

0

0

0

132

Jay Washington

Dreher

21

0

0

0

126

Jordan Burch

Hammond

19

0

0

0

114

Jericho Murphy

Camden

18

0

0

0

108

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

17

0

0

0

102

Manny Bright

Gilbert

16

0

0

0

96

Ford Williams

Dutch

0

0

79

5

94

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

13

1

0

0

80

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

13

0

0

0

78

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

13

0

0

0

78

Lake Barrett

Hammond

0

0

74

1

77

Tanner Watson

Gilbert

0

0

65

4

77

Dominique Perry

Brookland-Cayce

12

1

0

0

74

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

12

0

0

0

72

Josh Heatley

A.C. Flora

12

0

0

0

72

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

12

0

0

0

72

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

12

0

0

0

72

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

12

0

0

0

72

Julian Jackson

Gray Collegiate

11

0

0

0

66

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

190

Malich Jacobs

Lower Richland

185

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

174

Terry Carson

Ridge View

158

Cameron Payne

Lugoff-Elgin

156

Griffin Harden

Heathwood Hall

148

Cole Haile

Chapin

144

Brice Harkness

Westwood

142

Josiah Commander

Dutch Fork

140

Alex Smith

Dutch Fork

134

Duncan Rivers

Gray Collegiate

133

John Sloan

Gray Collegiate

129

Sterling Scott

Westwood

127

Julius Land

Irmo

126

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

126

TJ Blanding

Westwood

123

Brian Horn

Westwood

123

Kyle Ecton

Dutch Fork

118

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

117

Darius Bell

Gilbert

113

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

110

Kendell Brooks

Swansea

109

Johran Broadnax

Columbia

107

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

107

Raahzheik Mays

Brookland-Cayce

106

Braiden Short

Chapin

106

Cole Burns

Ben Lippen

106

Greg Williams

Swansea

103

K’Andre Jones

Spring Valley

103

Devin Wannamaker

Swansea

102

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

101

Matt Hall

Gilbert

101

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

101

Braden Nanney

White Knoll

101

Logan Cripe

Lexington

101

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

100

Brandon Stevenson

Lugoff-Elgin

98

Hugh Ryan

Dutch Fork

98

Damion Daley

Ridge View

98

James Wells

Chapin

93

Kendrick Allen

Dutch Fork

93

Isaac Mikell

Hammond

91

K’onte Brown

Spring Valley

83

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

86

LJ Gray

White Knoll

85

Justin Dingle

Dreher

84 1/2

Henry Locke

Hammond

84

Kyrell Michael

Dreher

84

Andrew Morrison

Cardinal Newman

83

Tabius Butler

Batesburg-Leesville

82

Deangelo Bookman

C.A. Johnson

81

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

81

Danique Smith

Lower Richland

81

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Alex Smith

Dutch Fork

14

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

13

Nick Williams

Westwood

11

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

10

Antonio Anderson

Lower Richland

10

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

9

Kendrick Allen

Dutch Fork

9

Pat Godbolt

Blythewood

8 ½

K’onte Brown

Spring Valley

8

Shanye Monsato

Cardinal Newman

8

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

7

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

7

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

7

Ben Ginsberg

Hammond

7

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

7

Timothy Jamison

White Knoll

7

Alex Huntley

Hammond

7

Alston Stewart

Lexington

7

Jordan Burch

Hammond

6

Jamar Walker

Dutch Fork

6

Patrick Jenkins

Ridge View

6

Interceptions

Player

Team

INTs

Manning Turbeville

Ben Lippen

7

Jaewon Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

7

Deonta Jacobs

Lower Richland

6

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

5

DJ Skelton

Spring Valley

5

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

5

Cleo Cantey

Hammond

5

Parker VanCoutren

Lexington

5

Myles Adams

Keenan

5

Eric Littles

Irmo

4

Josh Lipsitz

Hammond

4

Hugh Ryan

Dutch Fork

4

Cam Perry

Ridge View

4

Cody Temples

Gilbert

4

Rashard Brown

Dreher

4

Punting

Player

Team

Att

Yds

Avg

Paxton Brooks

Airport

37

1,571

42.4

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

34

1,356

39.9

Braden Walker

River Bluff

52

2,041

39.3

Sailor Chason

Chapin

35

1,346

38.5

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

31

1,083

38.2

Dayrun Keith

Pelion

40

1,476

36.9

Bennett Caldwell

Camden

18

648

36.0

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

30

1,079

35.9

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

20

705

35.3

G. Shirah

Brookland-Cayce

18

635

35.3

