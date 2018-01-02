Chapin Eagles quarterback LaRob Gordon is transferring to Ben Lippen.
High School Football

Chapin quarterback transferring to Ben Lippen

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

January 02, 2018 09:10 PM

Chapin quarterback LaRob Gordon will be finishing his high school career at another school.

On Tuesday, Gordon announced he is transferring to Ben Lippen for his senior season.

“I would first like to thank Chapin High School for the last two years. The opportunities they have given me made me into not only a better athlete but a better man. However after praying and thinking, my family and I have decided it would be best for me to transfer to Ben Lippen School for the remainder of my high school career. Thank you for everyone who helped along the way. #GoFalcons,” Gordon posted on Twitter.

Gordon will start school at Ben Lippen on Thursday.

It is the second straight year a Chapin QB has transferred to Ben Lippen. Trad Beatty played his senior season for the Falcons and signed to play at Temple.

Gordon and Roger Pedroni shared quarterback duties last season for Chapin. Gordon was 84-of-136 for 1,046 yards and 11 TDs and also rushed for a score.

