Westwood defensive coordinator named new football coach at Ben Lippen

Ben Lippen has found its next football coach.
Westwood defensive coordinator James Reynolds will be the Falcons’ new coach. He replaces Derek White, who won a school-record 34 games in four seasons at Ben Lippen.
Reynolds has been at Westwood the past two seasons but was an assistant at Ben Lippen before under Reggie Shaw. He also has coached at River Bluff and Laurence Manning.
Reynolds played high school football at Hammond and in college at The Citadel.
“My family and I are overjoyed to be back in the Ben Lippen community. I thank the administration of CIU and Ben Lippen, and the Ben Lippen families for allowing me this opportunity,” Reynolds said. “A strong foundation has been laid for the football program at Ben Lippen and for that I’m grateful. We hope to build off of what’s been done here, and keep Ben Lippen football at the top of the state in terms of being a source for great football players and excellent young men.”
The Falcons won the 2016 SCISA Class 3A championship with an overtime win over Porter-Gaud. This season, the Falcons lost in the SCISA 3A semifinals to Laurence Manning.
The school will hold a meet-and-greet with Reynolds on Wednesday. Reynolds will finish out his teaching duties at Westwood through the rest of the of school year.
Former Blythewood defensive coordinator Tom Butler will take Reynolds’ spot at Westwood.
“Myself and @WestwoodFB are extremely excited for @CoachJReynolds. He is hungry to lead and will bring a ton of energy to the Falcons. Great man of integrity that will always have high expectations for his players,” Westwood coach Dustin Curtis posted on Twitter.
Reynolds will be one of four new coaches in the Midlands next season, joining Jason Seidel (Blythewood), Danny Lewis (Heathwood Hall) and Michael Kelly (Eau Claire).
