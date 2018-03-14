Hammond duo, USC targets ranked among nation's best in Class of 2020 football recruits

Hammond’s Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley are ranked among the nation’s top recruits for the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports.
Burch, a defensive end, is ranked No. 27 while Huntley, a center, is No. 100 in 247Sports’ Top 247 released Wednesday. The duo are ranked No. 1 and 2 in South Carolina. They are two of five players in the list. Others include Conway’s Tonka Hemingway (No. 121), Cheraw’s Xavier McIver (No. 218) and Hartsville’s Demonte Capeheart (No. 219).
Burch, 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, had 56 tackles, eight sacks and 16 quarterback pressures. On offense, 16 of his 43 carries went for touchdowns and he also caught 11 passes for 156 yards and three scores.
Burch’s offer list includes South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Wake Forest and Duke.
Huntley, 6-4, 295, had 61 tackles, 10 for loss, 10 quarterback pressures and seven sacks last season for the SCISA 3A champions. His offers include South Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan, Wofford, Georgia and Arkansas.
Other Gamecock targets in 247Sports Top 247 are DE Desmond Evans, WR Porter Rooks, DE Myles Murphy, DE Jacolbe Cowan, OT Tate Ratledge, ATH Fred Davis, QB Max Johnson, DT Jamil Burroughs, LB Jaylen Harrell, WR Mike Wyman and OLB Kevin Swint.
