Former Spring Valley standout gets new NFL team

Andre Roberts has a new NFL team.
The former Spring Valley standout signed with the New York Jets on Friday. Roberts played last season with the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets will be Roberts’ fifth NFL team since being taken in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Last season, Roberts averaged 22.6 yards on 38 kickoff returns and 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns. In 2016 with the Detroit Lions, Roberts averaged 12.3 yards per punt return and had two return touchdowns.
Roberts had 182 receptions in 35 starts with Arizona from 2010-14. The Citadel grad has caught 244 passes for 2,911 yards and 11 TDs in his career and averaged 23.4 yards on kickoff returns.
Roberts won the NFL’s Salute to Service Award last season for his involvement with the military. His mother and father both served in the Army.
