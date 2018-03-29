Bryce Thompson: Door not closed on Gamecocks

Bryce Thompson hopes to end his recruiting dilemma might soon.
Thompson told The State he hopes to have his recruitment cleared up in the next couple days. He has been committed to South Carolina since Dec. 13 but did not sign on National Signing Day in February and seemed to be still committed to the Gamecocks.
“I’m going to be playing college Division I next season,” Thompson said. “I’m just ready for it to be over.”
Thompson is scheduled to meet with South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson on Friday. He also has spoken to USC coach Will Muschamp this week.
The Gamecocks have one spot left for this year’s class. Texas A&M safety and grad transfer Kris Harvey visited USC this week.
Tennessee, Marshall and Louisville have been recruiting Thompson. He visited Tennessee in February. Marshall coach Doc Holliday was at one of Thompson’s basketball games last month.
Thompson, a four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports, was a two-way standout in helping Dutch Fork to its second straight Class 5A state championship. He rushed for 1,368 yards, caught 44 passes for 630 yards and 38 total
On defense, Thompson had 27 tackles, an interception and blocked a kick on defense. He earned Most Outstanding Player honors in the Shrine Bowl after catching seven passes for 165 yards and a TD.
