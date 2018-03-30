Mid-Carolina football coach stepping down

Mid-Carolina is in the market for a new football coach and athletic director.
Louie Alexander said he is resigning from both positions. Alexander had been head coach from 2005. Before coming to Mid-Carolina, he was at Whitmire for 10 years including head coach from 2001-04.
Alexander’s best season at Mid-Carolina came in 2010 when the Rebels went 10-2 and made it to the second round of the playoffs. He was an assistant for the Shrine Bowl in 2015.
"I've enjoyed my time in the district. Sometimes, you just know that's it time to move on. I wish nothing but the best for the kids and coaches that I am leaving.," Alexander said.
Mid-Carolina went 1-9 this season. The last winning year was in 2014.
