Bryce Thompson will be in the SEC next year, just not with South Carolina

Bryce Thompson’s recruiting saga is over.
The Dutch Fork athlete is enrolled at Tennessee, he confirmed to The State on Wednesday. The move concludes an interesting four months for Thompson, who previously committed to South Carolina on Dec. 13 but didn’t sign.
Last month, Thompson was still in communication with the Gamecocks’ coaching staff. South Carolina then filled its final spot in this year’s class with defensive back and grad transfer Nick Harvey from Texas A&M.
Tennessee, Marshall and Louisville continued to recruit Thompson after he didn’t sign with USC. He visited Tennessee in February and attended the Vols' Orange and White game.
"It's been tough. At one point, I didn’t think I’d be playing at all, but my family, friends, and coaches helped me stay focused," Thompson said. "I love the facilities at Tennessee and how invested and interested the coaches are with me."
Thompson expects to play offense at Tennessee and will be eligible to play this year. He was on his way to Knoxville on Wednesday evening. Tennessee's first summer session begins June 1.
A four-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports, Thompson was a two-way standout in helping Dutch Fork to its second consecutive Class 5A state championship. He rushed for 1,368 yards, caught 44 passes for 630 yards and scored 38 total touchdowns.
On defense, Thompson had 27 tackles, an interception and blocked a kick. He earned Most Outstanding Player honors in the Shrine Bowl after catching seven passes for 165 yards and a TD.
Thompson is second Midlands player on the Vols' roster. Airport punter Paxton Brooks signed in December and enrolled in January.
