River Bluff assistant is finalist for Union County football job

River Bluff assistant Brian Thompson is one of three finalists for the Union County football job, according to a release by the Union County School District.
South Pointe offensive coordinator Jason McManus and Union County assistant Brian Robinson are the other two finalists with Thompson, a defensive coordinator for the Gators. Union County is looking to replace Bradley Adams, who took the Woodruff job last Month.
According to the release, a second round of interviews will be held Friday and a recommendation to the school board will happen shortly after that.
Thompson, a Brookland-Cayce grad, has been an assistant for more than 20 years with stops in the Midlands at Lexington, AC Flora, Brookland-Cayce and Dutch Fork. He has been at River Bluff since 2014.
In 2016, Thompson was diagnosed with colon cancer and went through chemotherapy that year. But the cancer is now in remission.
