Kentucky reaches into Columbia area for football commitment

Spring Valley defensive back Jalen Geiger got his college commitment out of the way before the start of his senior year.
Geiger verbally committed to play at Kentucky on Sunday. The Wildcats offered him April 7 and he visited over spring break.
"Kentucky is home for me. It’s a family," Geiger said. "I visited the day after they offered me during spring break. I knew from then that it was the place for me."
Some of Geiger's other offers included North Carolina, Virginia, Boston College, Appalachian State, Rutgers and Coastal Carolina.
247Sports ranks the 6-foot-1 Geiger as a three-star prospect and 15th best in South Carolina for Class of 2019.
Geiger had 23 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception last season.
