Watch out for these seniors: The 10 top in-state football recruits for the 2019 class

A look at some of the top in-state prospects for Class of 2019 based on junior season performance and various ranking services. Star ranking based on the 247Sports Composite that factors in all recruiting networks.
1. Zacch Pickens
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/268
Star ranking: 5-star
T.L. Hanna lineman is not just the top player in SC but No. 1 strong-side defensive end in country. Recruiting analyst Mike Farrell ranks Pickens as the sixth-best prospect to come out of the state in the Rivals era.
Status: Committed to South Carolina
2. Jamario Holley
Height/Weight: 6-0/180
Star ranking: 4-star
Productive pass catcher in Northwestern’s pass-happy offense. Hauled in 75 passes for 1,178 yards and 18 TDs as a junior.
Status: Committed to South Carolina
3. Jacoby Pinckney
Height/Weight: 6-2/205
Star ranking: 3-star
Dorman WR has hauled in 65 passes in each of pass two seasons for more than 2,000 yards and 11 TDs. Gamecocks were first to offer but recruiting has took off in past year and recently visited Alabama.
Status: Uncommitted
4. Luke Deal
Height/Weight: 6-5/237
Star ranking: 3-star
18th ranked tight end in country from Emerald High School. Caught just six passes, four went for TDs, but is known for his blocking and ability on defense.
Status: Committed to Auburn
5. Cam Smith
Height/Weight: 6-1/178
Star ranking: 3-star
Smith played freshman year at Westwood and spent last two years in Maryland before moving back to Midlands. He has been one of hottest names in recruiting the last few months and picked up an offer from South Carolina on Wednesday.
Status: Uncommitted
6. Davis Beville
Height/Weight: 6-6/200
Star ranking: 3-star
Top-ranked QB in the state threw for 2,530 yards and 38 TDs last year. No offers from Clemson and South Carolina but has plenty of others including Pittsburgh and Northwestern.
Status: Uncommitted
7. Kendrell Flowers
Height/Weight: 6-0/195
Star ranking: 3-star
Irmo running back can make things happen in the backfield, catching passes or on special teams. Still getting plenty of interest form Power 5 schools despite verbally committing in April.
Status: Committed to Wake Forest
8. Shamar McCollum
Height/Weight: 6-4/200
Star ranking: 3-star
Dillon defensive end/linebacker Power 5 offers from SEC and ACC schools. McCollum had 97 tackles, 40 for loss and 14 sacks for state champion Wildcats last season.
Status: Uncommitted
9. Keshawn Toney
Height/Weight: 6-3/240
Star ranking: 3-star
Versatile tight end out of Williston-Elko has more than 100 catches and 1,500 receiving yards in his career. Strong blocker and also shined on defense for the Blue Devils.
Status: Committed to South Carolina
10. Jalen Geiger
Height/Weight: 6-1/190
Star ranking: 3-star
Spring Valley cornerback had a strong junior season and his recruiting picked up this spring. Geiger had 23 tackles and an interception last season.
Status: Committed to Kentucky
More to watch out for (alphabetical order): QB Jonathan Bennett, ATH Jalon Calhoun, CB Fentrell Cypress, ATH DJ Chisholm, DT Quack Cohen, CB Storm Duck, RB Michael Dukes, RB Joe Ervin, WR Daron Kinkley, DL Tysheik Galloway, OL John Gelotte, DL Dal’Mont Gourdine, WR Quendarius Jefferson, DL Devonte Jones, OL Evan Jumper, CB Jaylen Mahoney, OL Kamren McCray, QB Alex Meredith, CB Akele Pauling, OL Daylen Powell, RB Zykamren Robinson, WR Joshua Simon, CB Kenney Solomon, ATH Deonte Stanley, WR Sterling White, DE Darius Williams, LB Greg Williams
