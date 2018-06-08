Local linebacker picks up offer from Clemson

Swansea linebacker Greg Williams has picked up his share of offers so far but got his biggest one to date Friday.
Williams picked up an offer from Clemson. He attended a camp there earlier in the week. The Tigers are his second Power Five offer with Missouri the other. Some of his other offers are Central Florida, East Carolina, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, Troy and Old Dominion.
"It means a lot getting a offer from a great defensive school. I like how they have one of the top defenses in the country and how they produce dominant players," Williams said. "I like how the atmosphere is and how involved people are with the program. I’m definitely excited about having a chance to play for great coaches like coach (Dabo) Swinney and coach (Brent) Venables."
As far as recruiting, Williams said he doesn't have a favorite at the moment. He will be visiting Virginia Tech on Sunday and is planning a trip to South Carolina but not sure when.
247Sports ranks the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder as a three-start prospect and is No. 19 in the state for class of 2019. Williams led Swansea with 103 tackles last season.
