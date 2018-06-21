Former NFL player, Spring Valley great to join coaching staff at alma mater

Michael Boulware was a decorated player at Spring Valley High and now will have a chance to coach at his alma mater.
The former Spring Valley standout and NFL player will coach safeties and linebackers this season for the Vikings. Boulware played both positions during his high school college and pro career.
Boulware was a Shrine Bowl selection and was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 1999. He went on to play at Florida State and was a second-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2004.
Boulwaure spent five seasons in the NFL with Seattle, Houston Texans and Minnesota. The safety picked off 11 passes and had 186 tackles in 64 career games. One of Boulware’s interceptions came in Super Bowl 40 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was an assistant coach at Cardinal Newman in 2015.
Boulware is one of two former NFL players on the Spring Valley coaching staff. Ed Shropshire, who played with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, coaches defensive line for the Vikings.
Spring Valley also announced Mitch Moton and Dave Thomas will be the team’s co-defensive coordinators. Moton is former Keenan head coach and was the Vikings’ linebackers coach last year. Thomas was the team’s secondary coach last year.
Comments