Clemson lands football commitment from in-state linebacker

Greg Williams didn’t waste much time when making his college choice.
Less than two weeks after receiving an offer from Clemson, the Swansea High linebacker committed to the ACC champions Thursday night.
“I like the atmosphere. They are really are passionate up there,” Williams said. “Whether it is a coach or an assistant, they are passionate about what they do.”
Williams plans on signing in December but doesn’t have plans to enroll early. He is the first in-state commitment for Clemson in the Class of 2019.
Williams was offered after attending a camp June 9 and then made an official visit a week later. He spent more than two hours with members of the Swansea coaching staff and defensive coordinator Brent Venables watching film.
Venables came away impressed during the film session, according to Swansea coach Greg Wright.
247Sports ranks the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder as a three-start prospect and No. 19 in the state for 2019. Williams led Swansea with 103 tackles last season.
Williams played inside linebacker last season but is moving outside for his senior season and will play that position for Clemson.
Comments